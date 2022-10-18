Tuesday, October 18, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeMurfreesboroMurfreesboro Family Escapes House Fire Unharmed
FeaturedMurfreesboroNews

Murfreesboro Family Escapes House Fire Unharmed

Press Release
By Press Release
0
31
The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department is investigating the cause of a house fire which displaced a Murfreesboro family on Monday, Oct. 17. Two adults and two dogs got out of the burning home safely.

MURFREESBORO, TENN. – (October 18, 2022) The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) is investigating the cause of a house fire that displaced a Murfreesboro family on Monday, Oct. 17. Two adults and two dogs got out of the burning home safely.

The fire happened at a home in the 1300 block of Eastwoods Dr. at 7:47 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, fire was coming from the roof. Fire crews initially attempted to put out the fire using hand lines. Crews then began an aerial attack using ladder trucks. Firefighters made a second entry into the home with hand lines and put out the fire.

No one was injured.

Family members reported the fire may have started in the garage of the home. MFRD Fire Marshal’s Office is conducting a routine investigation to determine the cause.

Firefighters were able to save some of the family’s belongings.

The Heart of Tennessee Chapter of the American Red Cross was called to assist the family.

Fire personnel with Ladder, 4, 6 and 8, Engine 3 and 7, Rescue 1 and 4, Battalion Chief 1 and 2, Safety 1 and 2, and an assistant fire marshal responded to the fire scene.

SourceCity of Murfreesboro
Previous articleMaury County Sheriff’s Dept. Searching for Missing Woman
Press Release
Press Releasehttps://rutherfordsource.com
This is a press release submitted to Rutherford Source. Rutherford Source is your personal portal to all things Rutherford County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.