Murfreesboro Family Escapes House Fire Unharmed

MURFREESBORO, TENN. – (October 18, 2022) The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) is investigating the cause of a house fire that displaced a Murfreesboro family on Monday, Oct. 17. Two adults and two dogs got out of the burning home safely.

The fire happened at a home in the 1300 block of Eastwoods Dr. at 7:47 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, fire was coming from the roof. Fire crews initially attempted to put out the fire using hand lines. Crews then began an aerial attack using ladder trucks. Firefighters made a second entry into the home with hand lines and put out the fire.

No one was injured.

Family members reported the fire may have started in the garage of the home. MFRD Fire Marshal’s Office is conducting a routine investigation to determine the cause.

Firefighters were able to save some of the family’s belongings.

The Heart of Tennessee Chapter of the American Red Cross was called to assist the family.

Fire personnel with Ladder, 4, 6 and 8, Engine 3 and 7, Rescue 1 and 4, Battalion Chief 1 and 2, Safety 1 and 2, and an assistant fire marshal responded to the fire scene.