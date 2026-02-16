Murfreesboro Encourages AED Registration to Help Save Lives

Murfreesboro 911 dispatchers now have a new tool that helps them quickly find nearby Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) during cardiac emergencies. AEDs can save lives by simply knowing where they are located.

Murfreesboro Emergency Communications (MEC) has connected its emergency medical call taking software, ProQA, with the city’s PulsePoint AED Registry. This online registry allows local businesses, churches, schools, and community members to voluntarily register the AEDs they have on-site.

When someone calls 911 about a cardiac arrest, the dispatcher’s screen will automatically show if a registered AED is within about 100 yards of the caller. If one is nearby, the dispatcher can tell the caller exactly where it is so they can have someone get it right away. If no AED is close enough, dispatchers will continue giving standard CPR instructions until emergency medical services arrive.

Medical Director Dr. Jeremy Crook and Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) have worked on establishing the city’s PulsePoint AED Registry over the last six months.

“This helps us save time, and when someone’s heart stops; every second counts,” said MEC Director Seth Russell. “If we know there’s an AED close by, we can guide callers to have someone retrieve it immediately.”

MFRD and MEC encourages anyone who owns an AED to register it. Registration is free and takes only a few minutes. A few minutes that can help 911 dispatchers save a life.

AEDs can be registered by downloading the PulsePoint AED app or at pulsepoint.org.

