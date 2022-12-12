Murfreesboro Emergency Communications Now Hiring

Are you looking for a new opportunity? Murfreesboro Emergency Communications is hiring for entry-level to become a 9-1-1 professional on a great team in a growing city that empowers you to make a difference.

Starting pay is $19.56 Hourly ($40,705.08 Annual Salary). Will transfer to an Emergency Communications Specialist 2 position at $21.60 Hourly ($44.930.79 Annual Salary) after successful completion of Emergency Communications Specialist 1 training.

The deadline to apply for this position is December 26, 2022.

To apply for this position visit https://www.governmentjobs.com/career