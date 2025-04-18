Murfreesboro Emergency Communications Names Telecommunicator of the Year

Murfreesboro Emergency Communications (MEC) recognizes Christian Powers as the 2025 Public Safety Telecommunicator of the Year.

In a profession that demands calm under pressure, a steady voice in crisis, and a heart for service, Powers has shown up every day with all of the above—and more. As a 9-1-1 dispatcher, he is often the very first voice someone hears on their worst day. He’s the link between those in distress and the first responders racing to their aid.

Joining MEC in April 2024, Powers hit the ground running. He quickly stood out for his teamwork, positivity, and genuine passion for helping others. Whether answering emergency calls, assisting with NCIC law enforcement entries, or just offering a helping hand (and a smile) to his coworkers—he does it all with grace, professionalism, and purpose.

“Christian is the kind of team player every organization hopes for,” Director of Murfreesboro Emergency Communications Seth Russell said. “In a short time, he’s made a big impact—not just in the lives of our callers, but in the hearts of his team.”

Throughout his time at MEC, Powers excelled in the training and evaluation program, achieved high compliance in both medical and fire protocol calls, and continuously volunteered for extra duties to support his fellow telecommunicators. His calm demeanor, quick decision-making, and precise communication have directly contributed to life-saving responses and improved public safety outcomes.

But what truly sets Powers apart? His attitude.

“Even on the toughest shifts, he brings his signature smile, steady leadership, and a contagious spirit of camaraderie. He doesn’t shy away from a challenge—instead, he faces it head-on with dedication and determination. He embodies the MEC core values which are dedication, integrity, respect, and teamwork,” Russell said. “From all of us at MEC, congratulations Christian! Your work matters, and we’re honored to celebrate your service and commitment to our community.”

Powers was recognized by Mayor Shane McFarland at Thursday’s City Council meeting. A proclamation was given by Mayor McFarland to celebrate National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

