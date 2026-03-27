Murfreesboro Educator Honored For Excellence In Music Education

A Murfreesboro teacher is being recognized statewide for her impact on students and dedication to music education.

Murfreesboro City Schools announced that Kathy Waldecker has been named an Outstanding Elementary Music Educator by the Tennessee Music Education Association. The honor highlights her leadership and influence on young musicians throughout the district.

Officials say Waldecker has inspired thousands of beginning band students, with her groups performing at school events, board meetings, and community celebrations.

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She is also known for supporting innovative arts programs, working closely with other educators, and helping launch the annual Murfreesboro City Schools Honor Band.

School leaders say her contributions have made a lasting difference in music education across the district.

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