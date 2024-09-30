Murfreesboro Driver Wanted in Deadly Nashville Crash

September 30, 2024 – Traffic Unit investigators are working to locate Daniel Lorenzo Tyler, 25, of Murfreesboro, now wanted on vehicular homicide and reckless endangerment warrants following the April 28 crash that killed his rear passenger, Keijhan Roby, 22.

The investigation revealed Tyler was driving his Dodge Charger in excess of 100 miles per hour on I-24 East near Harding Place when he lost control and struck a rock wall. Roby died at the scene.

Tyler was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for his injuries. His front seat passenger was not injured in the crash.

Anyone with information on Tyler’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Source: MNPD

