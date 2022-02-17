MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (February 16, 2022) – Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division homicide detectives seized items after serving a warrant at Habibi Hookah Café on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

The warrant was executed as part of the investigation of the weekend shooting in the parking lot of the business that left one man dead and four injured.

The shooter, 21-year-old Jamar Adam Marks remains on the run.

The investigation is ongoing.

PREVIOUSLY RELEASED

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (February 12, 2022) – Arrest warrants have been issued for the gunman in the fatal overnight shooting in the parking lot of the Habibi Hookah Café early Saturday morning.

Homicide investigators are searching for Jamar Adam Marks, 21, of Murfreesboro. He wanted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Detectives believe he may be in the Nashville area.

If you know where Marks can be located, contact Detective Cody Thomas at 629-201-5537.

You can submit tips anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP (7867) or using the P3 Intel mobile app. A reward up to $1,000 could be available for information leading to an arrest.