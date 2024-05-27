Murfreesboro Community Development Director Robert Holtz Honored with STARS Award

Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland recognized Community Development Director Robert Holtz with the STARS award during the May 23, 2024, City Council meeting.

Holtz became the director of Community Development in February 2023 after serving as Director of Building & Codes. Holtz had served as director of Building & Codes since 2016 and began his career with the City of Murfreesboro in August 1996 as a Plans Examiner.

Here is the STARS nomination provided to the Human Resources Department from a couple of City employees:

“Robert Holtz goes above and beyond for the clients we serve in Community Development. One of the department’s main programs is Rehab, which helps homeowners in our community that are low-moderate income. They may have HVAC issues, roof damage, sinking floors, or any number of home issues that they cannot afford to repair. Robert not only visits each home and determines the problem and how best to repair it, but he also develops a friendship with the client that makes them feel confident that they will be taken care of. His communication with the clients is professional and friendly. Our clients look at him as a Hero! Recently, he helped an elderly couple that had been without help for two years. He has helped another couple with an accessible bathroom. I could go on and on. It’s not just the work he does, it’s the way that he treats people in our community. He represents the City in a positive light. He is a treasure!”

