MFRD responded to a fire at Just Love Coffee on Old Fort Pkwy shortly before 6 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5.

Heavy smoke was visible when firefighters arrived at the coffee shop. The roof was vented and fire began showing. The fire was quickly extinguished.

No one was inside the business at the time of the fire. There is also smoke damage to the Atlas Orthodontics next door.

Investigators with MFRD Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.