Murfreesboro CityTV Brings Home Two More National Telly Awards

The 45th Annual Telly Awards, the premier award honoring video and television across all screens, has yet again recognized CityTV, Murfreesboro’s government television station, with two Telly Awards. The national awards were announced in May and officially received this month.

“We are honored to again receive the recognition for video production from the Telly Awards, the premier award honoring video and television across all screens,” said City Communications Director Alan Bozeman. “Congratulations to John Padgett and Michael Nevills for being honored for their work again this year. It is a tribute to their vision and talent as communicators.”

Multimedia Producer John Padgett earned a Silver 2024 Telly for producing the “Greenways, Blueways, and Bikeways Interactive Map” PSA. Multimedia Producer Michael Nevills earned a Bronze 2024 Telly for producing the “Outdoor Murfreesboro” promotion.

The award-winning video productions can be viewed on YouTube:

“Greenways, Blueways, and Bikeways Interactive Map: https://youtu.be/f6F3ClCzwBg?si=i1jbNG7YKDq8iSxh

“Outdoor Murfreesboro”: https://youtu.be/_iiCgTEGvu8?si=MtfYf6GT52z3iSxq

View all winners of the 45th Annual Telly Awards at www.tellyawards.com/winners The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, and production companies.

