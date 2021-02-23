MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – After a week of ice and snow that blanketed Middle Tennessee, requiring the application of approximately 2,000 tons of salt on City streets and plowing of major roadways, potholes are appearing throughout town. As always, freezing and refreezing have contributed to the problem.

If you see a dangerous pothole, please notify the City Street Department with information so crews can respond to the location and make repairs. Motorists are encouraged to slow down when approaching Street crews working pothole repair on busy roadways.

During the past week, City Street crews worked over 80 hours in 12-hour shifts responding to the major winter storm. These same employees are now out on City streets repairing potholes.

“We have 60 employees who are trained in pothole repair. They are ready to mobilize when citizens advise of dangerous potholes,” said Public Works Department Executive Director Raymond Hillis. “Repairing our streets as quickly as possible is essential in our efforts to keep motorists’ safe and reduce vehicle damage.”

The City Street Department is currently using six pothole patching crews and the patch truck to repair roads due to the most recent snow and ice storms. Motorists are encouraged to slow down when approaching Street crews working busy roadways.

City crews fill approximately 20 to 30 potholes a day, depending on the severity of the hazard and weather conditions. Potholes are formed when water that has seeped into the road freezes, expands and melts, loosening the pavement. When vehicles drive over these spots, the impact further loosens the road, creating a hole. The mixture of water, salt and ice contributes to the pothole conditions.

To report a pothole, call the Street Department at 615-893-4380 during business hours from 7:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. When you see or drive over a pothole, make sure you pull over to a safe location to make the phone call.

Citizens are encouraged to provide the street location address, nearest cross street or block address, your name, phone number and e-mail address. The Street Department is committed to the goal of responding to reported potholes by the next two business days. If it is too cold for the asphalt to adhere to the surface, the road is wet, or materials and equipment are not available, it may take longer.

The City responds and repairs an estimated 400 potholes per year. The City Streets Department will be repairing potholes from the latest storm beginning Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 and continuing until all reported holes are filled.

The Street Department uses a “cold-mix” asphalt, a temporary fix especially suited for winter weather. Temporary fix is a blend of small stone and liquid asphalt and is not designed for permanent repair. Once the asphalt plants open in late March/April (weather permitting) a more permanent repair can be made with “hot mix” of heated asphalt material with a stronger lasting bond. Street crew also utilize a patch truck that mixes emulsion and stone for a permanent fix. Both methods will be utilized due to the larger amount of damage to city roads this season.

To keep Street crews safe, citizens are urged to obey mobile work zone signs and observe the following:

Stay alert and minimize distractions

Don’t tailgate

Merge into proper lane safely

Don’t speed

And Be patient

For information on the Murfreesboro Street Department visit www.murfreesborotn.gov, or contact Executive Director Raymond Hillis at 615-893-4380 or [email protected]

For City News online, visit www.Murfreesborotn.gov.