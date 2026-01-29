Thursday, January 29, 2026
Murfreesboro City Schools To Open On Two-Hour Delay Friday

Murfreesboro City Schools will operate on a two-hour delay tomorrow, Friday, January 30.

District officials say main road conditions across the city are in good shape, and maintenance teams have spent several days clearing primary entrances and key areas on all campuses. The delay will allow administrators and maintenance staff time to reassess any overnight changes and make final preparations, while also providing daylight for students who walk to school and for bus drivers.

With the delay, bell schedules and bus stop times will shift two hours later. Extended School Program will remain open at all schools from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The district also noted that Board Policy 6.200 allows parents to submit written documentation for up to 10 excused absences per school year, including those related to extreme weather conditions.

