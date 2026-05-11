Murfreesboro City Schools To Host Kindergarten Preview Day For Incoming Families

Murfreesboro City Schools is preparing to welcome its newest students and their families with a districtwide Kindergarten Preview Day designed to help children get excited about starting school.

The event will take place May 12 and will give incoming kindergarten families an opportunity to explore their child’s future school, meet staff members and learn more about what to expect in the upcoming school year.

Families attending Kindergarten Preview Day will be able to tour school buildings, visit kindergarten classrooms and ask questions while receiving helpful information about the transition into school.

The district is also offering registration assistance for families who still need to complete the enrollment process.

Support will be available May 12 at all Murfreesboro City Schools campuses and at the MCS Central Office, located at 2552 S. Church St., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Translators will be on site to assist families during registration.

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School officials said the event is intended to help students and families feel prepared as children take their first steps into their educational journey.

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