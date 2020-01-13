Murfreesboro City Schools will host a teacher recruitment fair from 9:30 to 11:30 am on Saturday, February 8 at Scales Elementary School located at 2340 St. Andrews Drive in Murfreesboro. The fair is designed to match qualified candidates to the available teaching positions for the 2020-21 school year.

“Applicants will meet principals, peers and other support area administrators at the event,” says Ralph Ringstaff, MCS Assistant Superintendent. “We encourage candidates to bring questions and be prepared to interview.”

Applicants should bring multiple resumes, license documentation, portfolios and any additional relevant materials to the job fair. Individuals who are not available to attend the job fair are encouraged to call the MCS Human Resources office at 615-893-2313 or email alexanna.bragg@cityschools.net.

With its unique focus on pre-kindergarten through sixth grade learning, Murfreesboro City Schools is creating a vision that embodies the highest levels of collaboration, professionalism, and excellence. The district strives to meet the needs of the whole child and is committed to the personal and academic success of each child within the district.

Additional information about Murfreesboro City Schools can be found on the career page at www.cityschools.net.