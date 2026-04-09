Murfreesboro City Schools Names New Principal At Cason Lane Academy

A familiar face will soon take the lead at a Murfreesboro school, as district leaders announce a new principal with deep ties to the campus.

Murfreesboro City Schools has named Kimberly Hix as the new principal of Cason Lane Academy for the 2026–27 school year.

A former student of Cason Lane herself, Hix’s appointment marks a full-circle moment as she returns to lead the same school she once attended.

District officials say she brings 11 years of experience in education. That includes the past four years serving as assistant principal at Cason Lane Academy, along with seven years teaching in the classroom at Scales Elementary School.

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School leaders say her background and connection to the school community position her well to step into the new role.

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