Murfreesboro City Schools Hosting Job Fair

Murfreesboro City Schools is hosting a district-wide job fair on February 8, 2025.

The job fair will take place 9am – 11:30am at Black Fox Elementary.

Murfreesboro City Schools is looking to fill the following jobs:

Certified Teachers

Teaching Assistants

Special Education Professionals

Substitutes

Transportation and Maintenance Staff

Nutrition Services Staff

and more!

The fair is designed to match qualified candidates to upcoming teaching and support staff openings.

Applicants are encouraged to bring multiple resumes, licensure documentation, portfolios, and any additional relevant materials. including scores to the job fair.

EVENT DETAILS:

Murfreesboro City Schools Job Fair

February 8, 2025, 9am – 11:30am

Black Fox Elementary

1753 S. Rutherford Blvd. in Murfreesboro, TN.

