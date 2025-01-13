Murfreesboro City Schools Hosting Job Fair

Murfreesboro City Schools is hosting a district-wide job fair on February 8, 2025.
The job fair will take place 9am – 11:30am at Black Fox Elementary.
Murfreesboro City Schools is looking to fill the following jobs:
Certified Teachers
Teaching Assistants
Special Education Professionals
Substitutes
Transportation and Maintenance Staff
Nutrition Services Staff
and more!
The fair is designed to match qualified candidates to upcoming teaching and support staff openings.
Applicants are encouraged to bring multiple resumes, licensure documentation, portfolios, and any additional relevant materials. including scores to the job fair.
EVENT DETAILS:
Murfreesboro City Schools Job Fair
February 8, 2025, 9am – 11:30am
Black Fox Elementary
1753 S. Rutherford Blvd. in Murfreesboro, TN.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!