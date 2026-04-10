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Home Jobs Murfreesboro City Schools Hiring Assistant Principal For Cason Lane Academy

Murfreesboro City Schools Hiring Assistant Principal For Cason Lane Academy

By
Morgan Mitchell
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0
15

An administrative opportunity is now open within Murfreesboro City Schools, as the district looks to fill a key leadership role ahead of the upcoming school year.

Murfreesboro City Schools is currently accepting applications for an assistant principal position at Cason Lane Academy for the 2026–27 school year.

District officials say the role offers a chance to support students, staff, and families while contributing to a strong academic environment.

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Interested candidates are encouraged to apply online through the Murfreesboro City Schools website. Officials are also asking the community to help spread the word about the opening.

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