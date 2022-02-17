Murfreesboro City Schools is dismissing three hours early today, February 17, due to inclement weather.

Murfreesboro City Schools posted the following:

The weather forecast is predicting extremely strong winds this afternoon followed by severe storms which aligns with our schools’ dismissal times and our buses being on the roads with students.

Out of an abundance of caution, Murfreesboro City Schools will be dismissing three hours early today. This means bell dismissal times will be three hours earlier than normal and students riding buses will arrive at bus stops three hours earlier.

ESP will remain open for students enrolled in the ESP program until 6 p.m