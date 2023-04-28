Murfreesboro City Schools Announces New Dedicated Preschool Building

Cason Lane Children’s Center, located at 930 Cason Lane, will become a Murfreesboro City Schools preschool location. It will be called Cason Lane Academy Preschool and will have eight classrooms and serve approximately 160 students beginning in the 2023-24 school year.

Child Care Deve GP LLC, owner of the Center, and the City of Murfreesboro closed on the $3.725 million transaction on Friday, April 21. The purchase approved by the Murfreesboro City Council included a combination of Community Development Block Grant, Community Development- COVID, American Recovery Plan Act and local funds.

The federal funds are provided to the City of Murfreesboro for services to low- and moderate- income families and communities disproportionately impacted by COVID.

Mayor Shane McFarland stated, “MCS PreK and the families it serves will benefit greatly from the increased educational opportunities provided by the use of these Federal grant funds.”

The 9,100 square-foot building, purchased by the City of Murfreesboro and assigned to MCS, will be a dedicated MCS Preschool facility on the west side of the city with three integrated Pre- K classrooms and five voluntary Pre-K classrooms. The Pre-K facility will open classroom space at Cason Lane Academy, Mitchell-Neilson Primary, Hobgood, and Northfield.

The MCS Voluntary Pre-K program is specifically designed for the education of low income or at-risk children. This high-quality Pre-K experience is designed to give four-year-old students the proper foundation for kindergarten.

“We look forward to opening Cason Lane Preschool in August,” says Dr. Trey Duke, Director of schools. “We are thankful that the City of Murfreesboro seized this opportunity to serve our youngest city residents through the use of a Community Development Block Grant and other federal funds.”

MCS will take possession of the building in May as Cason Lane Children’s Center phases out its operation.

The integrated preschool classes offer preschoolers, with disabilities, challenging experiences through a language-based curriculum. Peer models are placed in each classroom to serve as role models and peer helpers to children with special needs.

Janice Adams, owner upon the closing of the sale stated, “We are very proud of all the children, parents and staff that have supported this Center over the last 25 Years.” Adams continued, “Thank you so much to our Director, Kim Fentry, who has been with us for 20 Years.” Adams and her husband, Jon, owned and operated the Center for 25 years.

Cason Lane Academy Preschool will fall under the administration of Cason Lane Academy. Like all MCS Pre-K classes, the classrooms will not be dependent on a specific school zone but will be based on specific needs of students. Opening an MCS PreK in an operating day care building eliminated the need to upgrade an existing school facility to State day care standards.

Applications for Pre-K in all Murfreesboro City School locations are now open. Additional details can be found at www.cityschools.net.