In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, all City of Murfreesboro offices, most recreational facilities, and senior services at Patterson Park Community Center will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

Rover, the City’s public transportation service, will not run on the federal holiday.

There will be no garbage pick-up on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. Monday’s garbage pick-up will be Tuesday, Jan. 21. Tuesday’s garbage pick-up will be Wednesday, January 22.

All Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department facilities, except Adams Tennis Complex, will be closed. Adams will operate regular hours on MLK Jr. Day.

Old Fort and VA golf courses will be open on MLK Jr. Day.

St. Clair Street Senior Center will be open Saturday, Jan. 18 from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 19, from 1:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m., but closed Monday, Jan. 20 in observance of MLK Jr. Day.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is an annual federal holiday that celebrates the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. The American holiday honors the life and achievements of this influential civil rights leader.

The 16th Annual Martin Luther King Jr Day March begins at Central Magnet School, 701 E. Main Street, in Murfreesboro, with the line up at 11:30 a.m. and the march beginning promptly at Noon heading down South Hancock Street to Patterson Park Community Center Pavilion. NAACP State President Gloria Sweet-Love will address the gathering. An MLK Jr. Holiday Program for students and community youths will begin at 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. in the Patterson Park Community Center.

City business offices will resume their regular hours of operation, which are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

On January 25, 2020, the Murfreesboro Branch of the NAACP will celebrate the Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast at 9:30 a.m. in the James Union Building, Middle Tennessee State Univesity. During the breakfast, the NAACP will highlight the life of Jerry Anderson, a professional football player and hero to recognize recipients of the Jerry Anderson Hero Award and the NAACP Humanitarian Award.