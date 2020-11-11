City Hall and other City offices will be closed Wednesday, Nov 11, 2020, in observance of Veterans Day, a day to honor the heroism and sacrifice of our nation’s veterans. The City holiday closings include St. Clair Street Senior Center. Rover, the City’s public transportation system, will not run Nov. 11.

City Golf courses, Old Fort, VA and Bloomfield Links will remain open regular hours on Veterans Day after daylight savings time ended, Nov. 1.

Adams Tennis Complex will be open regular hours Wednesday, Nov. 11, from 8 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department Main Office along with Wilderness Station, Bradley Academy Museum, Patterson Park Community Center, Sports*Com and Cannonsburgh Village will be closed, Wednesday, Nov 11.

There will be no change to Garbage pick-up.

Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center will be hosting a Drive Thru for veterans, beginning at 11 a.m. Tues. Nov. 10, 2020 at the Bradley Academy Museum, 415 S. Academy St. Veterans can pick-up a special gift bag on this Appreciation Day. For more information, contact Vonchelle Stembridge at 615-962-8773.

Veterans Day is an official U.S. holiday which honors men and women who have served in the armed forces during all wars. It is a federal holiday that is observed each year in the U.S on Nov. 11. Veterans Day is the anniversary of the signing of the armistice, which ended World War I hostilities between the Allied nations and Germany in 1918.

In 1919, the first Armistice Day commemoration, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed the day should be “filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory.” Armistice Day and Remembrance Day are holidays celebrated in other parts of the world that also mark the anniversary of the end of World War I.