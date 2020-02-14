In observance of Presidents’ Day, all City of Murfreesboro offices, most recreational facilities and senior services at St. Clair Street Senior Center will be closed on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.

Rover, the City’s public transportation service, will not run on the federal holiday.

There will be no garbage pick-up on Monday, Feb.17, 2020. Monday’s garbage pick-up will be Tuesday, Feb. 18. Tuesday’s garbage pick-up will be Wednesday, February 19.

All Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department facilities, except Adams Tennis Complex, will be closed. Adams Tennis Complex will be open and operate regular hours on the holiday.

Old Fort and VA golf courses will be open.

City Hall business offices will resume regular hours of operation, which are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

George Washington’s Birthday is a United States federal holiday celebrated on the third Monday of February in honor of George Washington, the first President of the United States. It is also a state holiday in Tennessee and other states where it is known by a variety of names including Presidents’ Day and Washington’s and Lincoln’s Birthday.