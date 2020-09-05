In observance of Labor Day, City of Murfreesboro offices and most Parks & Recreation facilities will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.

Old Fort Golf Club, V. A. Golf Course and Bloomfield Links will be open normal hours. To reserve a tee time, visit https://www.oldfortgolfclub.com/.

Adams Tennis Complex will be open from 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. on Labor Day. For Schedule of Fees and Hours for Adams Complex, visit http://www.murfreesborotn.gov/index.aspx?nid=808.

Rover, the City’s public transportation service, will not run on Labor Day.

The Solid Waste Department will be closed Labor Day. There will be no garbage pick-up on Monday, Sept. 7. Monday’s garbage pick-up will be Tuesday, Sept. 8, and Tuesday’s garbage pick-up will be Wednesday, Sept. 9. For questions about garbage pick-up, visit http://www.murfreesborotn.gov/256/Solid-Waste.

Labor Day is annually observed on the first Monday of September. The first Labor Day was held in 1882. Its origins stem from the desire of the Central Labor Union to create a holiday for workers. It became a federal holiday in 1894.

City Hall business will resume regular hours of operation, which are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

For City News online, visit www.Murfreesborotn.gov.