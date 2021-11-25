Murfreesboro City Hall and most other city offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday. St. Clair Street Senior Center will also be closed Thursday and Friday. Murfreesboro Transit, the City’s public transportation system, will not run on Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov 26.

The Solid Waste Department will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25. There will be no garbage pick-up on Thanksgiving Day. Thursday garbage pick-up will be Wednesday, November 24, and Friday’s garbage pick-up will run as usual with no change to routes on Nov. 26.

All Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department facilities will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, including: Barfield Crescent Wilderness Station, Cannonsburgh Village, McFadden Community Center, Patterson Park Community Center, Bradley Academy Museum, Adams Tennis Complex and Sports*Com. The Parks & Recreation Main Office will also be closed on Friday, Nov. 26.

McFadden Community Center will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 26.

Adams Tennis Complex, Patterson Community Center, Sports*Com, Wilderness Station, Cannonsburgh Village and Bradley Museum will resume regular hours on Friday, Nov. 26.

OId Fort, Bloomfield Links and VA Golf Courses will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25, but open Friday. Nov. 26, weather permitting.

For City News online, visit www.Murfreesborotn.gov.