MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — In observance of the Christmas holidays, most City of Murfreesboro offices will be closed Thursday, December 24, and Friday, December 25, 2020.

In observance of the New Year’s Day holiday, Murfreesboro offices and some recreational facilities will be closed Friday, January 1, 2021.

The Main Parks & Recreation Office and the St. Clair Senior Center will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

McFadden Community Center, Patterson Park Community Center, Sports*Com, Wilderness Station, Cannonsburgh Village, Bradley Academy, and Adams Tennis Facility will be closed, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Rover, the City’s public transportation service, will not run Thursday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 25, as well as New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2021.

There will be no Solid Waste garbage collection on Christmas Day. Christmas Eve garbage collection, Thursday, Dec. 24, will move to Wednesday, Dec. 23. Friday, Dec. 25, collection will move to Thursday, Dec. 24. Garbage collection on Monday and Tuesday of Christmas week remains the same. There will be no Solid Waste garbage pick-up on New Year’s Day, Friday, January 1, 2021. Friday’s garbage collection will move to Thursday, Dec. 31. Thursday’s collected will move to Wednesday, December 30. There is no change to Monday and Tuesday pick-up. Due to the holidays, Solid Waste requests that garbage carts be placed to the street the night before collection.

Old Fort, Bloomfield Links and VA Golf Courses will be closed on Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25 and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2021, but open normal hours on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 and New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31.

McFadden, Patterson, Sports*Com will be open regular hours on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, but closing Thursday, Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. and closed Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25.

Adams Tennis Complex will be open regular hours, Saturday Dec. 19 through Wednesday, Dec. 30, but closing at 2:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Thursday, Dec. 24; closed on Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25; and closing at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31. Adams Complex is also closed New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2021.

McFadden Community Center, Patterson Park Community Center and Sports*Com will be closed Friday, Dec. 25 and Friday Jan. 1, closing at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 and December 31.

The Wilderness Station, Cannonsburgh Village, and Bradley Academy will be open regular hours on Dec. 24, but closed Friday, Dec. 25 and Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

City business offices will resume their regular hours of operation, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. In observance of the New Year’s Day holiday, Murfreesboro offices and some recreational facilities will be closed Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

City business offices will resume their regular hours of operation, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., on Monday, January 4, 2021.

