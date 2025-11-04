Murfreesboro City Offices and Most Facilities Closing Nov. 11 for Veterans Day

In observance of Veterans Day, Murfreesboro City Hall, City offices, and most facilities will be closed on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, to honor the service and sacrifice of our nation’s veterans.

The following closures and service adjustments will be in effect:

There will be no Solid Waste garbage collection for the day.

Tuesday’s collection will move to Wednesday.

Wednesday’s collection will move to Thursday.

Thursday’s collection will move to Friday.

Murfreesboro Transit will not run for the day.

City Golf Courses — Old Fort Golf Club and Bloomfield Links — will remain open during regular hours, weather permitting.

Adams Tennis Complex will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The following Parks & Recreation facilities will be closed:

McFadden Community Center

Sports*Com

Wilderness Station

Cannonsburgh Village

Bradley Academy Museum

Patterson Park Community Center

St. Clair Senior Center

