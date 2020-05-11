Murfreesboro City Hall reopened to the public May 6 as the City continues a measured, phased “reopening” under Gov. Lee’s Tennessee Pledge guidelines and expired “Stay-at-Home” Order lifted on April 30.

Reopening adheres to the Economic Recovery Group guidelines and President Trump’s “Opening Up American Again” guidance. Other City facility operational guidelines are provided below. Phased guidelines allow local governments to begin phased operations and eased restrictions.

On April 28, Mayor McFarland provided guidance on relaxing restrictions under Murfreesboro’s “Safer at Home Reopening Guidelines” by advising local non-essential businesses to resume commerce safely while maintaining social distancing. The guidance included Parks and Recreation facilities, some of which reopened May 4, 2020.

“While I’m pleased to announce that City Hall and other City facilities will resume public operations under the lifting of Governor Lee’s order and phased modifications, we need to stay the course and remain vigilant,” said Mayor Shane McFarland. “Some restrictive measures, especially for vulnerable populations, remain appropriate. Everyone should continue to observe social distancing, wear face coverings in public, and practice good hygiene.”

McFarland added, “This is Phase 1 of the phased return to normalcy. Returning to normal will take time, but the need to open up government operations along with businesses, which have suffered under the emergency shutdown, is critical to commerce and economic welfare. The top priority has been and will continue to be public safety.”

Facilities Phased Plans:

Below is a list of pertinent opening information of City operations and facilities:

City Schools closed for the remainder of the school year. Visit http://www.cityschools.net/ for information.

Rover buses have continued to operate during the emergency with temporary route changes to Memorial Blvd. implemented on March 18. Rover continues to operate the full schedule with CDC recommended cleaning and disinfectant measures in place. Rover advises all passengers to continue social distancing and encourages use of face coverings for personal protection. For more information, visit http://www.murfreesborotn.gov/248/Public-Transit—Rover-Bus-System.

Murfreesboro Electric’s main lobby remains closed to walk-in traffic, with reopening to be announced at a later date. During modified operations, MED has provided customers with drive-in, online, phone-in and web app service. For electronic pay, visit www.MurfreesboroElectric.com.

Murfreesboro Water Resources customer service lobby reopened May 6 after being closed to only drive-through and online payment service. Visit www.murfreesborotn.gov/MWRD for electronic billing or call (615) 848-3209, Option 1.

City Court in-person proceedings reopened effective Thursday, May 7 with only 10 persons allowed in the courtroom at a time after being closed since March 13. Call the Clerk’s office at 615-890-2142 for more information.

Parks & Recreation Main Office reopened May 4 after being closed since March 23.

Indoor recreation facilities reopened May 4 with limited activities. For details on Parks & Recreation facilities, visit https://www.murfreesborotn.gov/1700/Cancellations-and-Closures.

Golf Department resumed modified play (walking only) at Old Fort Golf Course March 26. Golf carts and the driving range were available beginning Monday, May 4. Bloomfield Links parking lot also reopened May 4th. The VA Golf Course reopened May 4th. The clubhouse at both Old Fort and the VA remain closed. More information at www.oldfortgolfclub.com.

Buildings with modified access during the crisis have eased restrictions:

The Police Department lobby remains open. The public should call Records for copies of reports and continue to use Teleserve if feasible.

The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Administrative Office reopened to the public Monday, May 4. Fire stations are open to the public, but no public tours are being hosted at this time.

Fleet Services lobby reopened to the public, Monday, May 4.

The Solid Waste Department lobby reopened to the public, Monday, May 4.

The Street Department reopened to the public, Monday, May 4.

Since April 16, City Council meetings have been conducted electronically with no physical public access in order to protect public health, safety and welfare in light of the coronavirus and to comply with CDC guidelines. Citizens were strongly encouraged to watch meetings on CityTV, the City's Facebook page, YouTube, Roku and Apple TV. Public Hearings on May 7, 2020, will be held in person in City Council Chambers. Social distancing measures will be followed. Visit http://tn-murfreesboro2.civicplus.com/1709/Public-Hearings-May-7-2020.

For information on public meetings, Boards and Commissions, including electronic viewing on CityTV and online platforms, visit the City’s website homepage at: http://www.murfreesborotn.gov/.

In March, City Hall and other City facilities closed to the public in efforts to reduce the spread of Covid-19 and to avoid a surge in local hospital capacity. The goal was to balance the community’s needs for critical services with employee and public safety. Limited staffing and alternative scheduling were designed to reduce potential spread of the virus. While some service delivery was delayed, the City’s critical operations: Police, Fire, Water and Sewer, Communications and disaster management, and Solid Waste operated fully. During closure, City hall business continued on a limited basis, mostly through online servicing and alternative measures to help maintain continuity of government and delivery of critical City services to citizens.

Social Distancing Citywide Continues:

Even with the reopening of facilities, physical distancing and sanitizing protocols must be adhered to in City facilities to contain the spread of Covid-19 and prevent a possible resurgence of the virus. This includes CDC guidance for wearing face coverings in public, frequent hand washing and hand sanitizer usage, disinfecting surfaces and avoiding meetings in groups of more than 10. Vulnerable individuals, including those with pre-existing conditions, should continue to stay home unless needing to leave for a medical emergency.

In addition, members of all households with vulnerable residents should be aware that by returning to work or other environments where distancing is not practical, they could carry the virus home. Stringent precautions are recommended for these households. Precautions should be taken to protect vulnerable residents. The elderly and individuals with serious underlying health conditions (high blood pressure, chronic lung disease, diabetes, obesity, asthma, and those with compromised immune systems) should remain isolated.

The City is still prohibiting visits to the Senior Center on St. Clair Street to protect this vulnerable population. Interaction with the elderly population at senior living and nursing home facilities in our community should adhere to strict CDC protocols regarding social distancing and hygiene.

Any Person with medical concerns should contact their primary healthcare provider or call the Rutherford County Health Department at 615-898-7880 or 615-849-0347 Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. to be connected with appropriate resources for testing.

Testing and Contact Tracing:

Expanded testing for Covid-19 remains a high priority for the Rutherford County Health Department of both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals who want to be tested. Murfreesboro Police officers continued staffing the Covid-19 testing site at the Murfreesboro Medical Clinic as well as staffing drive-through rapid testing by the Rutherford County Health Department, Saturday, April 18 and May 2. The County Health Department is tracing positive contacts to quarantine patients and those who have come into contact with confirmed individuals.

The City continues to encourage citizens to follow existing CDC and Tennessee Department of Health guidelines and recommendations for social distancing and good hygiene:

Social Distance practices, avoiding crowded spaces, washing hands, and wearing recommended face coverings in public settings remain recommended. That means that all individuals, when in public (parks, outdoor recreation areas, shopping, etc.), should maximize physical distance from others.

Social settings of more than 10 people, where appropriate distancing may not be practical, should be avoided unless precautionary measures are observed. Avoid socializing in groups of more than 10 people in circumstances that do not readily allow for appropriate physical distancing.

Workplaces should continue to encourage telework, whenever possible and feasible with business operations. Returning to work in phases or alternating schedules, restricting non-essential travel and restricting or closing Common Areas where workers congregate and interact, as well as social distancing protocols, should be enforced. Special accommodations should be provided for workers who are members of the vulnerable population.

