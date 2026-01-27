Murfreesboro City Hall and City Facilities Reopen Wednesday, Jan. 28

City Hall and most City of Murfreesboro facilities will reopen for business Wednesday, Jan. 28, as City government returns to standard operations and regular hours following this week’s winter snow and ice storm. Some departments may continue modified work shifts as recovery efforts proceed.

Murfreesboro road conditions have improved thanks to the ongoing efforts of the Street Department which has worked around the clock diligently to plow snow and apply salt to major roadways. “The Water Resources Department and Parks and Recreation Department are to be commended for providing staff to aid in the roadway clearing work in addition to keeping their customers in service and getting facilities ready to open safely,” said City Manager Darren Gore.

While primary roads are largely clear and passable, sub-freezing temperatures—ranging from single digits to teens—will persist throughout the week. Refreezing will likely prolong hazardous travel. The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts highs in the 30s and lows to single-digits, meaning refreezing and ice patches remain likely on some secondary streets and neighborhood streets. Street crews will continue operating 12-hour shifts to plow and salt snow route areas.

All public-facing facilities, including City Hall, City Court, Murfreesboro Transit, Parks & Recreation facilities, and the Municipal Airport and runway, will be open on Wednesday, Jan. 28. Old Fort Golf Course will be closed to play, but the clubhouse and driving range will be open 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) lobby and administrative offices on Highland Avenue will be open Jan. 28.

The Murfreesboro Solid Waste Department anticipates limited trash collection, Wednesday, Jan. 28. Crews will also continue working in neighborhoods where they were unable to complete routes Tuesday. Solid Waste completed Monday’s collection. Residents are advised to set trash containers out on the street and Solid Waste crews will collect as soon as possible. All remaining weekly trash collection days will shift forward one day:

Tuesday collection to Wednesday

Wednesday collection to Thursday

Thursday collection to Friday

Crews will work Saturday, if needed, to complete all routes. Residents may sign up to receive text alert notifications by texting BoroGarbage to 38276. The City Convenient Center, 648 Main Street, will remain closed Wednesday, Jan. 28, due to the closure of Middle Point Landfill.

City Schools remain closed Wednesday, Jan 28. ESP open 7 a.m.

A live look at Murfreesboro road conditions is available via the City’s traffic camera feed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1XxlKFXqL6c

Residents are encouraged to continue checking the City website at www.MurfreesboroTN.gov and on the City’s Facebook and X (Twitter) pages for updates.

The Murfreesboro Police Department reminds drivers involved in a minor traffic crashes without injuries, to move their vehicles out of the roadway, when possible, to prevent secondary crashes. The non-emergency number for the MPD is 615-893-1311.

