Murfreesboro City Council Votes to Reject Middle Point Landfill Settlement

On Thursday, July 31, the Murfreesboro City Council voted to reject a proposed settlement with BFI Waste Systems and Republic Services concerning environmental issues tied to the Middle Point Landfill.

The proposal focused solely on the landfill’s impact on air and water quality, excluding any agreement on expansion. In a separate, unanimous vote, the Council passed a resolution opposing any increase in landfill capacity—whether by expanding onto the closed Rutherford County landfill property or by raising the landfill’s height to extend its use.

“This decision to reject the settlement reflects the City’s unwavering commitment to its citizens and the environment. Though the proposed settlement contains the most favorable terms that Republic/BFI would agree to, the Council believes that these did not go far enough to protect citizens’ air and water,” The City stated Thursday. “The City believes the best way to safeguard residents’ lives and property is to present the case to a jury.”

City officials said Republic/BFI failed to demonstrate that it could effectively manage pollution from the site or be trusted to meet its commitments, given its past performance.

Rejecting the settlement clears the way for the City of Murfreesboro to seek a just remedy for residents through the courts. City officials say they are prepared to take legal action to address the ongoing harm caused by the Middle Point Landfill. They remain committed to holding Republic/BFI accountable for the landfill’s continued impact on the community.

MORE NEWS

For City News online, visit www.Murfreesborotn.gov.

MORE NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email