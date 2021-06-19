The Murfreesboro City Council has selected Jennifer Brown, who has served as assistant finance director, as the new City Recorder/Treasurer. In this appointed position, Brown will serve as the Finance Director, replacing Melissa Wright who is retiring effective July 13, 2021, after nearly 30 years with the City.

The City Human Resources Department, at the direction of Council February 25, 2021, conducted a national search utilizing Bakertilly to provide five candidates for review, including Brown.

“I am very pleased the Council chose Jennifer as my replacement,” said retiring City Recorder/Treasurer/Finance Director Melissa Wright. “She was my recommendation for the position. She is very talented, and has a great work history, making her a well-rounded candidate and I know she will be an asset to the City.”

Brown has served as assistant finance director since March 2019. During that time, she has helped spearhead audit preparations, accounting software upgrades, and implemented more efficient processes. A Certified Public Accountant, Brown previously worked for the State of Tennessee from October 2016 to March 2019 as a Department Controller in the Department of Education. Brown has also served as a Accounting Manager with The Spaceship Company, LLC/Virgin Galactic, LLC, Audit Manager for Burkey, Cox, Evans, and Bradford Accountancy Corporation and Senior Audit Associate for KPMG. Brown earned a master’s degree in accounting from the University of Alabama in 2005.

The City Council voted June 3, 2021, to appoint Brown as the new finance director pending finalization of an employee contract with terms to be approved by Council in June.

The City Finance Department has demonstrated a history of upholding the highest standards in financial accounting. For 22 consecutive years the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) has awarded the City of Murfreesboro with the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting.

The City also participates in the GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Awards program which is the only national program in governmental budgeting. The City has received the budget presentation award for 9 conservative years.