Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for September 19 through September 25, 2021.

Old Pinnacle Building Demolition Work (N Maple St at W College St)

Expected No Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Site construction work continues. There will be minor traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St)

Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: As part of the Oakland Court development, Academy St will be closed to through traffic between Palm Ct and Hembree St. Lokey Ave will also be closed at Academy St. Site construction work continues. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.

Mercury Blvd Sidewalk Improvement Project (SE Broad St and Middle Tennessee Blvd)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:30 am to 3:00 pm: Construction crews will be installing sidewalk and traffic signal improvements along the south side of Mercury Blvd. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions along Mercury Blvd and along SE Broad St. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Private Development Improvements

1) Joe B Jackson Pkwy at Shelbyville Pike (right turn lane)

2) Shelbyville Pike at Highfield Dr (left turn lane)

3) Titans Circle (utility work)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: As part of a private development, there will be right turn lane improvements at Joe B Jackson Pkwy and Shelbyville Pike, left turn lane improvements at Shelbyville Pike and Highfield Dr and utility improvements at Titans Cir. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

Underground Utility Work (Medical Center Pkwy between Levi Dearing and Thompson Ln)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm: Comcast crews will be installing underground fiber optics lines on Medical Center Pkwy. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving Projects

Expected Lane Closures: Tuesday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be performing construction work at the following streets:

1. Fortress Blvd between SR 96 and Blaze Dr (milling work)

2. Haynes Haven Dr (paving work)

3. Rutherford Blvd between Lascassas Pike and Greenland Dr (paving work)

4. Joe B Jackson between I-24 and Manchester Pike (paving work)

5. River Rock Blvd (striping work)

6. Saint Andrews Dr at Saint Bernard Way (box bridge construction work)

7. Gold Valley Dr between Old Lascassas and Rutherford Blvd (raised concrete island work)

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

(Source: TDOT)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

I-840 from MM 45.00 – 53.00. The resurfacing on I-840 including concrete ramp repair. There will be alternating lane closures for the installation of final pavement markings.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

I-840 from MM 60-62. The grading, construction of two concrete Bulb-Tee beam bridges, signals and paving on SR 266 (Jefferson Pike). A minimum of 2’ shoulders will be maintained between edge lines and barrier rail, which will reduce the overall width including shoulders from 38’ to 28’.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

SR 266 from LM 5.00 – 9.00. The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete Bulb-Tee beam bridges, signals and paving on SR 266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 to east of I-840. There will be periodic flagging operations along SR 266 for construction activities.