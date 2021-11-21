Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for November 21-27, 2021.

Old Pinnacle Building Demolition Work (N Maple St at W College St)

Expected No Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Site construction work continues. There will be minor traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St)

Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: As part of the Oakland Court development, Academy St will be closed to through traffic between Palm Ct and Hembree St. Lokey Ave will also be closed at Academy St. Site construction work continues. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.

Mercury Blvd Sidewalk Improvement Project (SE Broad St and Middle Tennessee Blvd)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:30 am to 3:00 pm: Construction crews will be installing sidewalk and traffic signal improvements along the south side of Mercury Blvd. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions along Mercury Blvd and along SE Broad St. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving Projects

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be performing construction work at the following streets:

1. Saint Andrews Dr at Saint Bernard Way (box bridge construction work)

2. Bilbro Ave between Minor St and Castle St (storm drain repair work)

3. SE Broad St at Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd (pavement marking work)

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

(Source: TDOT)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR 266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 (LM 5.0) to east of I-840 (LM 9).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations along SR 266 for construction activities.