Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for May 30 through June 5

Old Pinnacle Building Demolition Work (N Maple St at W College St)

Expected No Lane Closures: Tuesday through Friday: Site construction work continues. There will be partial lane closures at the intersection of W College St and N Maple St. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St)

Expected Road Closures: Tuesday through Friday: As part of the Oakland Court development, Academy St will be closed to through traffic between Palm Ct and Hembree St. Lokey Ave will also be closed at Academy St. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.

Warrior Dr Widening Project (just east of New Salem Hwy)

Expected Lane Closures: Tuesday through Friday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm: City contractor will be making turn lane improvements on Warrior Dr just east of New Salem Hwy. Business driveway entrance work continues. There will be minor lane closures and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Sewer Tie-in Work at Hyannis Dr and Titan Cir

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm: As part of a private development, the contractor for the development will be installing sewer line and tie-in at the intersection of Hyannis Dr and Titan Cir. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving Projects

Expected Lane Closures: Tuesday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be performing construction work at the following streets:

1. Saint Andrews Dr between Cason Trl and Old Fort Pkwy (paving)

2. Cason Trl between Saint Andrews and Cason Ln (paving)

3. Highland Ave (plating and casting work)

4. Vine St between Maney Ave and Highland Ave (paving)

5. Bridge Ave between Old Fort Pkwy and New Salem Hwy (pavement markings)

6. E Main St between Rutherford Blvd and City Limits (milling)

7. Manson Pike between west of Bridge to Florence Rd (pavement markings)

8. Regal Dr, Shelby St, Porter St, Mi Tech Dr and Public Dr (milling)

9. NW Broad St at I-840, Manchester Pike at Rutherford Blvd and at Dalton Mankin Rd (milling)

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, SR 99 (New Salem Hwy) resurfacing from Cason Lane to I-24

Daily, 9AM-4PM, There will be intermittent lane closure in both directions between the intersection of Warrior Dr and the intersection of Cason Ln on SR 99 for utility and construction work. The southbound approach on Cason Ln at New Salem Hwy has be reduced to one lane. Monday through Friday, RiverRock Blvd approach to New Salem Hwy will be closed for utility work. Traffic will be detoured onto Centertree Dr and Athens Dr. Appropriate traffic controls will be in-place.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Spot Milling and Paving

Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 for spot milling and paving operations between MM 53-61 and Nightly 8PM-5AM, There will be alternating lane closures on I-24 westbound from MM 96-97 and MM 74-73

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes beginning at noon on Friday, May 28 through 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1.