Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for June 27 – July 3, 2021

Old Pinnacle Building Demolition Work (N Maple St at W College St)

Expected No Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Site construction work continues. There will be minor traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St)

Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: As part of the Oakland Court development, Academy St will be closed to through traffic between Palm Ct and Hembree St. Lokey Ave will also be closed at Academy St. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.

Warrior Dr Widening Project

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm: Paving, pavement marking and sidewalk work continues on Warrior Dr. There will be lane closures and traffic shifts. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Underground Utility Work (Elam Farms Pkwy just north of Joe B Jackson Pkwy)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm: Comcast crews will be installing underground fiber optics lines along Elam Farms Pkwy. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Turn lane Installation Work (Butler Dr south of the railroad tracks)

Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: As part of a private development, the new left turn lane on Butler Dr will be paved and striped. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving Projects

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be performing construction work at the following streets:

1. Saint Andrews Dr between Cason Trl and Old Fort Pkwy (pavement markings)

2. Cason Trl between Saint Andrews and Cason Ln (pavement markings)

3. Vine St between Maney Ave and Highland Ave (pavement markings)

4. Kennedy Dr (paving)

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, SR 99 (New Salem Hwy) resurfacing from Cason Lane to I-24

Daily, 9AM-4PM, There will be intermittent lane closure in both directions between the intersection of Warrior Dr and the intersection of Cason Ln on SR 99 for utility and construction work. The southbound approach on Cason Ln at New Salem Hwy has be reduced to one lane. Appropriate traffic controls will be in-place.

Monday 6/21 thru Wednesday 7/14 (continuous), All lanes of Cason Lane, north of the intersection with SR 99, will be CLOSED for storm drainage installation. A signed detour will be in place.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Retracing of Pavement Markings on I-840

• Nightly, 8PM-6AM, There will be moving lane closures on I-840 in both directions, from mile markers 61 and 66, for restriping operations.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Resurfacing on I-840 including Concrete Repair

• Nightly, 7PM-5AM, There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 in both directions, between mile markers 45 and 53, for milling and paving operations.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, On-Call Concrete Repairs on I-24

• Friday 6/25 at 8PM thru Monday 6/28 5AM, The I-24 West ramp (Exit 74B) to I-840 East will be CLOSED for concrete replacement.

• Nightly, 8PM-6AM, There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 in both direction, between mile markers 45 and 53, for milling and paving operations