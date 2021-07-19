Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for July 19 – July 24, 2021

Old Pinnacle Building Demolition Work (N Maple St at W College St)

Expected No Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Site construction work continues. There will be minor traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St)

Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: As part of the Oakland Court development, Academy St will be closed to through traffic between Palm Ct and Hembree St. Lokey Ave will also be closed at Academy St. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.

Warrior Dr Widening Project

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm: Incidental construction and utility work continues on Warrior Dr. There will be lane closures and traffic shifts. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Underground Utility Work (Elam Farms Pkwy just north of Joe B Jackson Pkwy)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm: Comcast crews will be installing underground fiber optics lines along Elam Farms Pkwy. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Turn lane Installation Work (Butler Dr south of the railroad tracks)

Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: As part of a private development, the new left turn lane on Butler Dr will be paved and striped. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving Projects

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be performing construction work at the following streets:

1. Public Dr, Shelby St, Mi-Tech Dr and Porter St (paving)

2. Tommy Martin at NW Broad St (handicap ramps)

3. Brinkley Rd near Wilkerson Downs Townhomes (storm drain work)

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

On call concrete repairs at various locations. Thurs 7/16 thru Wed 7/19, 8PM-5AM continuous. There will be a full closure of the I-24 WB exit 74A to I840 WB for concrete replacement.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

The resurfacing on I-840 including concrete ramp repair. Thurs 7/15 thru Wed 7/21,7PM-5AM there will be alternating lane closures for paving and shoulder stone operations. Fri 7/16 thru Mon 7/19 7PM-5AM on Monday continuous. The exit ramp from I-840 WB to SR 102 (exit 47) will be closed for concrete ramp replacement.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete Bulb-Tee beam bridges, signals and paving on SR 266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 to east of I-840. Thurs 7/15 thru Wed 7/21 9AM-3PM. There will be periodic flagging operation alone SR 266 for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, signals and paving on SR 99 from Cason Ln (LM 15.97) to west of I-24. Thurs 7/15 thru Wed 7/21 continuous. Traffic will be shifted across the new bridge at LM 17.78 in order to build phase 2 of the bridge.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

From Wednesday, July 14th through Friday, July 16th, 9AM-3PM, AT&T (Via Star Construction) will have lane closures on SR 10 from W. McKnight Drive to Dejarnette Ln for manhole access and “duct rodding.” LM 14.32-16.41