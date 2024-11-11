Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for November 10 through November 16

City Construction Projects for November 10 through November 16

Beasie Rd Extension (River Rock Blvd just north of Racquet Club Dr)

Expected No Lane Closures: Tuesday: Street to be opened to traffic. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Blackman Rd Re-Alignment Work just north of Veterans Pkwy south of Pendleton Blvd

Expected Road Closure: Monday, November 4 through Friday, November 8: Contractor for a private development will be re-aligning Blackman Rd just north of Veterans Pkwy. Blackman Rd will be closed between Pendleton Blvd and Veterans Pkwy. Traffic to and from Blackman Rd will be detoured onto Vaughn Rd and back to Veterans Pkwy. Appropriate traffic controls and detour signs will be in place. Access to one business will be always kept open during the construction work.

E Castle St Water Line Installation Work (between University Ave and Highland Ave)

Expected Road Closure: Monday through Wednesday: Contractor for private development will working on the sanitary sewer line on E Castle St between University Ave and Highland Ave. The street will be closed. Residents will always have access. Appropriate traffic controls and detour signs will be in place.

S Bilbro Ave Utility Crossing Installation Work (between Sunrise Ct and Minor St)

Expected Road Closure: Monday through Friday: Contractor for private development will be installing utility lines across S Bilbro Ave between Sunrise Ave and Minor St. Traffic will be reduced to one-lane flagging operation. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

Wilkinson Pike Sanitary Sewer Installation Work (near Westpark Dr)

Expected Lane Closure: Monday through Friday: Contractor for private development will installing sanitary sewer line across Wilkinson Pike just east of Westpark Dr. Traffic will be reduced to one-lane flagging operation. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Maney Ave Water Tap Installation Work (between E State St and E Castle St)

Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM: Contractor for a private development will be installing water tap on Maney Ave between E State St and E Castle St. Maney Ave will be closed to through traffic. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.

City-Wide Google Fiber Installation Work

1. W Northfield Blvd between Heritage Park Dr and MTCS Dr

2. Heritage Park Dr between W Northfield Blvd and Memorial Blvd

3. MTCS Dr between W Northfield Blvd and Memorial Blvd

4. Old Fort Pkwy between Saint Andrews Dr and Cason Ln

Expected Lane Closure: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: Contractor for Google Fiber will be installing fiber optic lines. There will be lane closures and lane shifts. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Middle Tennessee Electric Overhead Electrical Work

1. Near Overall St and Ordway St, King Hwy

Expected Lane Closure: Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM: Contractor for Middle Tennessee Electric will be installing overhead electrical lines. There will be periodic lane closures and lane shifts. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be performing construction work at the following streets:

1. Eastbound Medical Center Pkwy between Asbury Rd and Conference Center Blvd (roadway widening, median extension and traffic signal work)

2. Medical Center Pkwy between Livy Dearing and Robert Rose Dr (roadway widening and traffic signal work)

3. Old Lascassas Rd and Rutherford Blvd (final striping work)

4. Dusan Blvd, Chamberlain Dr near Memorial Blvd(sewer rehabilitation work)

5. Manchester Pike and Joe B Jackson Pkwy (final striping work)

6. Berkshire Subdivision (sidewalk repair work)

7. Old Salem Rd at Constantine St (box culvert installation work)

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

(Source: TDOT)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from near the Stones River to east of the CSXT Railroad (MM 78 – 82).

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for milling and paving activities.

The improvement of off-ramp on I-24 and I-231.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-24 WB for setting barrier rail and pavement markings.

Paving (MM 63.2 – 63.3).

· 11/7 (11/10 if inclement weather), 8 p.m. – 3 a.m., Eastbound lanes 1- 4 will be closed for paving.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

· Daily, 9 am -3 pm: There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

Survey (MM 52 – 54).

· 11/11 – 11/13, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be inside lane closures in both directions for survey, drain cleaning, and drainage structure inspection work.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

The resurfacing on U.S. 70S (from south of Ash Street to near South Rutherford Boulevard)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 10

Intersection improvements on SR 10 (US 231) from south of Rock Springs Midland Road to north of Rock Springs Midland Road.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane and shoulder closures in both directions for new turn lane construction.

