Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for May 4 through May 10

Joe B Jackson Pkwy at EB I-24 On-Ramp Improvement Work

Expected Lane Closure: Monday, 4/21 through Monday, 9/8: Contractor for a private development will be making I-24 ramp improvements. EB traffic on Joe B Jackson will be reduced from two lanes to one lane. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Joe B Jackson Pkwy Raised Median Installation Work (just east of New Butler Dr/Elam Rd)

Expected Lane Closure: Wednesday, 5/7 through Wednesday, 5/7: Contractor for a private development will be installing a raised median on Joe B Jackson Pkwy. Traffic will be reduced on Joe B Jackson Pkwy from two lanes to one lane. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Hwy 99 Turn Lane Improvement Project (just south of Rockvale Elementary School)

Expected Lane Closure: Monday through Friday: Contractor for private development will be installing turn lanes on Hwy 99 just south of Rockvale Elementary School. There will be lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained on Hwy 99. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

Manson Pike/Burnt Knob Rd and Blackman Rd Intersection Improvement Work

Expected Lane Closure: Monday through Friday: City Contractor will be performing roadway widening work at the intersection. There will be lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

Asphalt Pavement Repairs at Memorial Blvd and DeJarnette Ln

Expected Lane Closure: Wednesday, 5/7, 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm: Contractor for private development will be making road repairs at the intersection. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

Bradyville Pike Pavement Repair Work

Expected Lane Closure: Monday & Tuesday, 8:00 am -3:00 pm: Contractor for a private development will be making pavement repairs on Bradyville Pike between Manor Dr and Lakeshore Dr. Traffic will be reduced to one-lane flagging operation. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

N Rutherford Blvd Utility Work

Expected Lane Closure: Monday through Thursday, 8:30 am -3:30 pm: Contractor for a private development will be performing utility installation work on Rutherford Blvd just north of Rutherford Blvd. Southbound traffic will be reduced from two lanes to one lane. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

Gateway Blvd New Driveway Entrance Work

Expected Lane Closure: Tuesday, 8:30 am -3:30 pm: Contractor for a private development will installation new driveway on Gateway Blvd near Kennedy Dr. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

City-Wide Google Fiber Installation Work

1. Saint Andrews Drive , SR 99

2. Cason Lane, SR 99

3. River Rock BLVD

4. Donnacona Ct, Shafer Dr, Sainfoin Way, Joben Dr, Mapleside Ln, Portside Ct, Annappolis, Maylon Dr, West Haven Dr, Baulcom Ct, Cason Ln

5. Saint Andrews Dr, Berryside Dr, Mershon Dr, Will Drew Dr, Salem Cove Ln, Oval Hesson Ln, Salme Glen Xing, Glenside Ct.

6. Deerview Dr, Oakside Ct, Cotswold Ln, Mapleside Dr, Foxside Ln, Saint Andrews Dr, Kadyday Way, Brunside Dr.

7. Parkwood Dr, Lockwood Ct, Moriches Ct, Golden Ln, Kingfisher Dr, Bullrush Ln, Sachi Ct, Murano Dr, Bule Heron Dr, Beaver Dr

Expected Lane Closure: Monday through Saturday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: Contractor for Google Fiber will be installing fiber optic lines. There will be lane closures and lane shifts. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Middle Tennessee Electric Overhead Electrical Work

1. Veterans Pkwy between Blackman Rd and Franklin Rd

2. Butler Dr just north of Joe B Jackson Pkwy

3. Near Joe B Jackson Pkwy and Elam Rd

4. Medical Center Pkwy between Hillcrest Dr and Jones Blvd

5. White Blvd between Clark Blvd and Peachtree St

6. John R Rice Blvd between Gresham Ln and Doe Dr

7. Joe B Jackson Pkwy between Old Butler Dr and Bridge at CSX (working off the roadway – minimal traffic interruptions)

Expected Lane Closure: Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM: Contractor for Middle Tennessee Electric will be installing overhead electrical lines. There will be periodic lane closures and lane shifts. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving, Roadway, and Miscellaneous Work

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be performing construction work at the following streets:

1. Manson Pike/Burnt Knob Rd and Blackman Rd (intersection improvement work)

2. Saint Andrews Dr at Cason Ln, New Salem Hwy and Cason Trl (sidewalk repairs)

3. Johnson St, 1009 E Vine St, 511 MLK – night work (sewer rehabilitation work)

4. Medical Center Pkwy between I-24 and Thompson Ln, Sunday night, 8 pm – 6 am (milling and temporary striping work)

5. I-24 at Alamaville Rd, Blackman Rd, Florence Rd, Florence Rd and Old Nashville Hwy, NW Broad St at Florence Rd, Cherry Ln and Lebanon Pike, Cherry Ln and Leanna Rd, I-840 and Sulphur Spring Rd, I-840 and NW Broad St and I-840 and I-24 (traffic count data collection)

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

(Source: TDOT)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

Resurfacing.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-840 for paving operations from Jefferson Pike to the Wilson County line (MM 61 – 66).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

Bridge repair on SR 102 over SR 1/US 70 and the CSXT Railroad.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR 1 (S. Lowry Street) in both directions and partial ramp closures from SR 102 to SR 1 for bridge repair work (MM 7 – 7.5). One lane will remain open in each direction.

Various construction.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures for grading drainage, signals, and paving from near Jefferson Pike to Sam Ridley Parkway (MM 3.8 – 4.1)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 102

Bridge repair on SR 102 over SR 1/US 70 and the CSXT Railroad.

· 5/3 8 p.m. – 5/7 5 a.m., Continuous, there will be an extended closure on SR 102 for expansion joint repairs. There will be one lane open in each direction for the duration of the closure. When working on the outside lanes of SR 102, the northbound SR 102 exit ramp to US-70 and the southbound entrance ramps to SR 102 will be closed.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 10

Bridge approach repair.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary alternating lane closures in both directions for approach slab jacking near Warrior Drive on US 231 (MM 10.9).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 2

Pavement resurfacing.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will temporarily alternating lane closures on SR 2 (US-41) from Kensington Square Court to south of Cedar Grove Road. Flagging operations will be in place and one lane will remain open at all times.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving on SR 99 from Veterans Parkway to Cason Lane.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary alternating lane closures using flagging operations. One lane will remain open at all times (mm 13.8 – 15.97).

The grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving on SR 99 (New Salem Highway) from near I-24 to SR 96 (Old Fort Parkway).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary alternating lane closures using flagging operations. One lane will remain open at all times.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, and construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR 266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 to east of I-840.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities (MM 5 – 9).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

Various construction.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR-99 from Veterans Parkway to Carson Lane for grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving (MM 15.15 – 15.98).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR-99 from near I-24 to SR 96 for grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving (MM 18.5 – 19.5).

