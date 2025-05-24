Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for May 25 through May 31

Joe B Jackson Pkwy at EB I-24 On-Ramp Improvement Work

Expected Lane Closure: Monday, 4/21 through Monday, 9/8: Contractor for a private development will be making I-24 ramp improvements. EB traffic on Joe B Jackson will be reduced from two lanes to one lane. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Manson Pike/Burnt Knob Rd and Blackman Rd Intersection Improvement Work

Expected Lane Closure: Tuesday through Friday: City Contractor will be performing roadway widening work at the intersection. There will be lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

E Castle St Underground Electrical Work

Expected Lane Closure: Tuesday through Friday, 8:30 am -3:30 pm: Contractor for a private development will be installing underground electric lines near 520 E Castle St. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

Veals Rd at Garnet Way Underground Utility Work

Expected Lane Closure: Tuesday through Friday, 8:30 am -3:30 pm: Contractor for a private development will be installing underground utility work at Veals Rd and Garnet Way. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

New Salem Hwy Shoulder Improvement Work (just east of Veterans Pkwy)

Expected No Lane Closure: Tuesday, May 20 through Friday June 20, 8:30 am -3:30 pm: Contractor for a private development will be making shoulder improvements on New Salem Hwy just east of Veterans Pkwy. There will be minor traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

City-Wide Google Fiber Installation Work

1. Cason Lane, SR 99

2. River Rock Blvd

3. Deerview Dr, Oakside Ct, Cotswold Ln, Mapleside Dr, Foxside Ln, Saint Andrews Dr, Kadyday Way, Brunside Dr.

4. Cason Ln, Ashers Fork Rd, Blackwater Dr

5. Parkwood Dr, Lockwood Ct, Moriches Ct, Golden Ln, Kingfisher Dr, Bullrush Ln, Sachi Ct, Murano Dr, Bule Heron Dr, Beaver Dr

6. MTCS Dr, Memorial Blvd

7. Cason Ln, Eldin Creek Dr, Audubon Ln, Elmcroft Ave, Leawood Ct, Brandy Keg Creek Dr, Hospitality Ln

8. Goose Creek Ln, Cason Ln, Leipers Ln, Parkwood Dr, Elmcroft Ave, Pepper Branch Dr, Kipling Ct

9. Veterans Pkwy, Cason Ln, Leatherwood Dr, Bluestem Ln, Leipers Fork, Kellner Dr, Goose Creek Ln

Expected Lane Closure: Monday through Saturday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: Contractor for Google Fiber will be installing fiber optic lines. There will be lane closures and lane shifts. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Middle Tennessee Electric Overhead Electrical Work

1. Near Joe B Jackson Pkwy and Elam Rd

2. Medical Center Pkwy between Hillcrest Dr and Jones Blvd

3. Elam Rd between Joe B Jackson Pkwy and County Farm Rd

4. Blackman Rd just north of Burnt Knob Rd

5. Near 285 John R Rice Blvd (utility pole changeout)

Expected Lane Closure: Tuesday through Friday, 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM: Contractor for Middle Tennessee Electric will be installing overhead electrical lines. There will be periodic lane closures and lane shifts. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving, Roadway, and Miscellaneous Work

Expected Lane Closures: Tuesday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be performing construction work at the following streets:

1. Manson Pike/Burnt Knob Rd and Blackman Rd (intersection improvement work)

2. Saint Andrews Dr at Cason Ln, New Salem Hwy and Cason Trl (sidewalk repairs)

3. Johnson St, 2217 Racquet Club Dr, Northwoods Dr at Shagbark Trl, 2227 Garrison Cove, 203 Innsbrooke Blvd, Council Bluff at Apache Moon, 2915 Beaulah Dr, 2646 Southgate Blvd, Westgate Blvd at Violet Ct, S. Baird Ln at Sherrill Blvd, S Front St and Hickerson Dr(sewer rehabilitation work)

4. Medical Center Pkwy between I-24 and Thompson Ln (final striping work)

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

(Source: TDOT)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

Resurfacing.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-840 for paving operations from Jefferson Pike to the Wilson County line (MM 61 – 66).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

Bridge repair on SR 102 over SR 1/US 70 and the CSXT Railroad.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR 1 (S. Lowry Street) in both directions and partial ramp closures from SR 102 to SR 1 for bridge repair work (MM 7 – 7.5). One lane will remain open in each direction.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 10

Signal installation.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane and shoulder closures in both directions on SR 10 (US-231) for signal installation and paving of new turn lanes near the intersection of Rock Springs Midland Road (MM 17.2 – 18.1).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 102

Resurfacing.

· Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary alternating lane closures on SR 102 for resurfacing from SR 96 to near Mercedes Drive (MM 0 -6.0). One lane will remain open at all times. Flagging operations will be in place.

Utility installation.

· Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent lane and should closures along SR 102 westbound to install overhead utilities (MM 7.6 – 10.66).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent lane closures on Old Nashville Highway for overhead utility installation along SR 102 (MM 9.32 – 9.50).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 2

Pavement resurfacing.

· Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will temporarily alternating lane closures on SR 2 (US-41) from Kensington Square Court to south of Cedar Grove Road. Flagging operations will be in place and one lane will always remain open.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, and construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR 266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 to east of I-840.

· Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities (MM 5 – 9).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving on SR 99 from Veterans Parkway to Cason Lane.

· Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary alternating lane closures using flagging operations. One lane will remain open at all times (MM 13.8 – 15.97).

The grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving on SR 99 (New Salem Highway) from near I-24 to SR 96 (Old Fort Parkway).

· Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR-99 from near I-24 to SR 96 for grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving (MM 18.5 – 19.5).

