Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for May 11 through May 17  

Joe B Jackson Pkwy at EB I-24 On-Ramp Improvement Work

Expected Lane Closure: Monday, 4/21 through Monday, 9/8: Contractor for a private development will be making I-24 ramp improvements. EB traffic on Joe B Jackson will be reduced from two lanes to one lane. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Manson Pike/Burnt Knob Rd and Blackman Rd Intersection Improvement Work

Expected Lane Closure: Monday through Friday: City Contractor will be performing roadway widening work at the intersection. There will be lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

Bradyville Pike Pavement Repair Work

Expected Lane Closure: Monday & Tuesday, 8:00 am -3:00 pm: Contractor for a private development will be making pavement repairs on Bradyville Pike between Manor Dr and Lakeshore Dr. Traffic will be reduced to one-lane flagging operation. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

N Rutherford Blvd Utility Work

Expected Lane Closure: Monday through Thursday, 8:30 am -3:30 pm: Contractor for a private development will be performing utility installation work on Rutherford Blvd just north of Rutherford Blvd. Southbound traffic will be reduced from two lanes to one lane. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

Gateway Blvd New Driveway Entrance Work

Expected Lane Closure: Tuesday, 8:30 am -3:30 pm: Contractor for a private development will installation new driveway on Gateway Blvd near Kennedy Dr. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

City-Wide Google Fiber Installation Work

1. Cason Lane, SR 99

2. River Rock Blvd

3. Saint Andrews Dr, Berryside Dr, Mershon Dr, Will Drew Dr, Salem Cove Ln, Oval Hesson Ln, Salme Glen Xing, Glenside Ct.

4. Deerview Dr, Oakside Ct, Cotswold Ln, Mapleside Dr, Foxside Ln, Saint Andrews Dr, Kadyday Way, Brunside Dr.

5. Cason Ln, Ashers Fork Rd, Blackwater Dr

6. Parkwood Dr, Lockwood Ct, Moriches Ct, Golden Ln, Kingfisher Dr, Bullrush Ln, Sachi Ct, Murano Dr, Bule Heron Dr, Beaver Dr

Expected Lane Closure: Monday through Saturday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: Contractor for Google Fiber will be installing fiber optic lines. There will be lane closures and lane shifts. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Middle Tennessee Electric Overhead Electrical Work

1. Veterans Pkwy between Blackman Rd and Franklin Rd

2. Butler Dr just north of Joe B Jackson Pkwy

3. Near Joe B Jackson Pkwy and Elam Rd

4. Medical Center Pkwy between Hillcrest Dr and Jones Blvd

5. White Blvd between Clark Blvd and Peachtree St

6. John R Rice Blvd between Gresham Ln and Doe Dr

7. Joe B Jackson Pkwy between Old Butler Dr and Bridge at CSX (working off the roadway – minimal traffic interruptions)

8. Avon St between Battleground Dr and Nelson Rd

Expected Lane Closure: Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM: Contractor for Middle Tennessee Electric will be installing overhead electrical lines. There will be periodic lane closures and lane shifts. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving, Roadway, and Miscellaneous Work

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be performing construction work at the following streets:

1. Manson Pike/Burnt Knob Rd and Blackman Rd (intersection improvement work)

2. Saint Andrews Dr at Cason Ln, New Salem Hwy and Cason Trl (sidewalk repairs)

3. Johnson St, 2227 Garrison Cove Dr, 1527 Stonewall Blvd, Flat Rock Rd and Halls Hill Pike, Twin Oak Dr and Halls Hill Pike, Baird Ln and Sherrill Blvd, Westgate Blvd and Violet Ct 1301 Alumni Dr (sewer rehabilitation work)

4. Medical Center Pkwy between I-24 and Thompson Ln, Sunday night – Friday night, 8 pm – 6 am (paving and final striping work)

5. I-24 at Alamaville Rd, Blackman Rd, Florence Rd, Florence Rd and Old Nashville Hwy, NW Broad St at Florence Rd, Cherry Ln and Lebanon Pike, Cherry Ln and Leanna Rd, I-840 and Sulphur Spring Rd, I-840 and NW Broad St and I-840 and I-24 (traffic count data collection)

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

(Source: TDOT)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

Pavement marking.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be mobile operations for striping and pavement marking at the following interchanges and exits: 64, 66, 70, 74, 76, 78, 80, and 89.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

Resurfacing.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-840 for paving operations from Jefferson Pike to the Wilson County line (MM 61 – 66).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

Bridge repair on SR 102 over SR 1/US 70 and the CSXT Railroad.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR 1 (S. Lowry Street) in both directions and partial ramp closures from SR 102 to SR 1 for bridge repair work (MM 7 – 7.5). One lane will remain open in each direction.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 10

Approach work.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary alternating lane closures on SR 10 near Warrior Drive for bridge approach work (MM 10.9).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 2

Pavement resurfacing.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary alternating lane closures on SR 2 (US-41) from Kensington Square Court to south of Cedar Grove Road. Flagging operations will be in place and one lane will remain open at all times.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, and construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR 266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 to east of I-840.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities (MM 5 – 9).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving on SR 99 from Veterans Parkway to Cason Lane.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary alternating lane closures using flagging operations. One lane will remain open at all times (MM 13.8 – 15.97).

The grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving on SR 99 (New Salem Highway) from near I-24 to SR 96 (Old Fort Parkway).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary alternating lane closures using flagging operations. One lane will remain open at all times.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR-99 from Veterans Parkway to Carson Lane for grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving (MM 15.15 – 15.98).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR-99 from near I-24 to SR 96 for grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving (MM 18.5 – 19.5).

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email