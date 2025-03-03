Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for March 2 through March 8  

Old Butler Bypass Lane Installation Work (1/2 mile north of Joe B Jackson)

Expected Lane Closure: Monday through Friday: City contractor will be installing the bypass lane on Old Butler Dr, ½ mile north of Joe B Jackson Pkwy. Traffic will be reduced to one-lane flagging operation. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Joe B Jackson at New Butler Right Turn Lane Installation Work (westbound Joe B Jackson)

Expected Lane Closure: Monday through Friday: City contractor will be installing a right turn lane on westbound Joe B Jackson Pkwy. Westbound traffic will be reduced from two lanes to one lane. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Hwy 99 Turn Lane Improvement Project (just south of Rockvale Elementary School)

Expected Lane Closure: Monday through Friday: Contractor for private development will be installing turn lanes on Hwy 99 just south of Rockvale Elementary School. There will be lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained on Hwy 99. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

Bilbro Ave Utility Crossing Work (between Minor St and Castle St)

Expected Lane Closure: Monday through Friday: Contractor for private development will be installing utility lines across S Bilbro Ave between Minor St and Castle St. Traffic will be reduced to one-lane flagging operation. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

City-Wide Google Fiber Installation Work

1. Cason Ln, Cason Trl, Windemere Dr, Amberwood Cir, Tiffany Ct, Wisp Ct, Barclay Ct, Coventry Ln, Maybrook Ct, Wellington Pl, Burgess St, Burlington Ct

2. Sulphur Spring Rd

3. RiverRock Blvd

4. Perlino Dr, Saint Andrews Dr, Cason Trail, Teresa Ln, Lexmark Cir, Satterfield Ct, Kinsale Ave, Potters Ct, Carrick Dr, Swilly Ct, Lisburn Dr, Azure Way, Joben Drm Glen Brook Dr, Katelyn Ct, Patricia Cir

5. Antebellum Dr, Gweneth Cir, Westview Dr, Colyn Ave, Antebellum Rd, Hamberton Cir, Precious Ave.

6. Connerstone Dr, Teresa Ln, Tourmaline Rd, Damascus Rd, Colyn Ave, Cason Trl, Odessa Dr, Clinch Ct, Dupree Ln, Ursuline Ln, Bellamy Ln, Felicity Ct, Willingham Run

Expected Lane Closure: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: Contractor for Google Fiber will be installing fiber optic lines. There will be lane closures and lane shifts. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Middle Tennessee Electric Overhead Electrical Work

1. 920 Bridge Ave near Golds Gym entrance

2. Veterans Pkwy between Blackman Rd and Franklin Rd

3. Rucker Ln between Franklin Rd and Higdon Dr

Expected Lane Closure: Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM: Contractor for Middle Tennessee Electric will be installing overhead electrical lines. There will be periodic lane closures and lane shifts. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving, Roadway, and Miscellaneous Work

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be performing construction work at the following streets:

1. Old Salem Rd at Constantine St (box culvert installation work) – Old Salem Rd closed to through traffic with appropriate detours

2. Satinwood Dr (drainage work)

3. Medical Center Pkwy between I-24 and Conference Center Pkwy (roadway widening and pavement marking work)

4. Manson Pike/Burnt Knob Rd and Blackman Rd (intersection improvement work)

5. Innsbrooke Roundabout (sidewalk and HC ramp work)

6. 742 Cherokee Ct (sewer rehabilitation work)

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

(Source: TDOT)

DAVIDSON AND RUTHERFORD COUNTIES I-24

Survey and drainage operations.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be double inside lane closures on I-24 in both directions for survey, drain cleaning, drilling, and drainage structure inspection work (MM 52 – 67).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from near the Stones River to east of the CSXT Railroad.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for paving activities (MM 78 – 82).

Survey and drainage operations.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be inside lane closures on I-24 in both directions for survey, drain cleaning, and drainage inspection work (MM 71 – 75.5).

The improvement of off-ramp on I-24 and US-231.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-24 WB to move barrier wall.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities. All lanes are opened. Incidental work continues.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, and construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 to E. of I-840.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities (MM 5 – 9).

