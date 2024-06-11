Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for June 9 through June 15

Beasie Rd Extension (River Rock Blvd just north of Racquet Club Dr)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday Through Friday: Riverrock Blvd will be reduced to one-lane flagging operation intermittently at Beasie Rd for roadway widening work. Road and bridge construction work over Stones River Greenway continues. The greenway trail will be closed around the existing Beasie Rd area until further notice due to bridge construction work over the greenway trail. There will be no through trail access between the Old Fort Park and Cason Trailhead. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Overhead Electric Line Installation Work (Veals Rd between Bradyville Pike and Double Springs Rd)

Expected Lane Closures: Tuesday through Thursday: Middle Tennessee Electric service crews will be installing electric lines along Veals Rd between Bradyville Pike and Double Springs Rd. There will be lane closures and traffic shifts. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Manson Pike Roadway Widening Work (between John Lee Ln and I-840)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM: Contractor for a private development will be installing turn lanes and curb and gutter along Manson Pike. There will be lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Osborne Ln Gas Line Installation Work (near Throneberry Ln)

Expected Lane Shifts: Monday through Friday, 7:00 AM – 5:00 PM: Contractor for Atmos Energy will be installing gas lines and tie-ins on Osborne Ln near Throneberry Ln. There will be traffic shifts and minor interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Underground AT&T Fiber Installation Work (Central Valley Rd, Ronald Dr, Ticonderoga Ave, Renaissance Ave, Betsy Ross, Reagan Dr, American Ave, and Arthur Ave)

Veterans Pkwy Right Turn Lane Improvement Work (near Blackman Rd)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM: Contractor for a private development will be installing a right turn lane on Veterans Pkwy. There will be lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be performing construction work at the following streets:

1. Eastbound Medical Center Pkwy between Honeylocust Ln and Robert Rose Dr (roadway widening and traffic signal work)

2. Greenland Dr between Middle Tennessee Blvd and Rutherford Blvd (plating castings)

3. 715 Lee St, 1323 Sulphur Springs, 2305 Lismore Dr, 1411 Rocky Ln and 1001 Riveria Dr (sewer rehabilitation work)

4. Satinwood Dr near Tanglefoot Cv (drainage work)

5. Sulphur Springs Rd between Memorial Blvd and Kingwood Dr (milling and temporary striping work)

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

(Source: TDOT)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from near the Stones River to east of the CSXT Railroad.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating nighttime lane closures on I-24 EB and WB for milling and paving activities. (MM 78-82)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

Pothole Patching operation along the I-840 Corridor, State mobile operations

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Webber Infra will be performing pothole patching along the I-840 corridor beginning at MM 66 and working to MM 27.4 WB. Once complete, the crew will work from 27.4 EB to MM 72.2 (End of the emergency bridge repair to the beginning of the resurfacing project)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

· Daily, 9 am -3 pm: There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

