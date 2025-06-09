Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for June 8 through June 14

Joe B Jackson Pkwy at EB I-24 On-Ramp Improvement Work

Expected Lane Closure: Monday, 4/21 through Monday, 9/8: Contractor for a private development will be making I-24 ramp improvements. EB traffic on Joe B Jackson will be reduced from two lanes to one lane. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Manson Pike/Burnt Knob Rd and Blackman Rd Intersection Improvement Work

Expected Lane Closure: Monday through Friday: City Contractor will be performing roadway widening work at the intersection. There will be lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

Veals Rd at Garnet Way Underground Utility Work

Expected Lane Closure: Monday through Friday, 8:30 am -3:30 pm: Contractor for a private development will be installing underground utility work at Veals Rd and Garnet Way. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

New Salem Hwy Shoulder Improvement Work (just east of Veterans Pkwy)

Expected No Lane Closure: Tuesday, May 20 through Friday June 20, 8:30 am -3:30 pm: Contractor for a private development will be making shoulder improvements on New Salem Hwy just east of Veterans Pkwy. There will be minor traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

Bridge Ave Water Line Tap (between Battle Ave and Kings Hwy)

Expected Lane Closure: Wednesday, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm: City Water Resources Department crews installing a couple of waterline taps on Bridge Ave. Traffic will be detoured onto Battle Ave and Kings Hwy. Appropriate traffic controls and detour signs will be in place.

City-Wide Google Fiber Installation Work

1. Cason Lane, SR 99

2. River Rock Blvd

3. Saint Andrews Dr

4. Parkwood Dr, Lockwood Ct, Moriches Ct, Golden Ln, Kingfisher Dr, Bullrush Ln, Sachi Ct, Murano Dr, Bule Heron Dr, Beaver Dr

5. Goose Creek Ln, Cason Ln, Leipers Ln, Parkwood Dr, Elmcroft Ave, Pepper Branch Dr, Kipling Ct

6. Veterans Pkwy, Cason Ln, Leatherwood Dr, Bluestem Ln, Leipers Fork, Kellner Dr, Goose Creek Ln

7. Shady Glen Cir, Spottswood Cir, Silver Springs Ct, Stow Xing, Belle Rives Dr, Anthem Way, Desoto Ct, United Dr, Belle Haven Dr, Aristocrate Dr, Saint Andrews Dr.

8. Jerry Anderson Dr, Allerton Way, Butterfield Ave, Shady Forest Dr, Sweetbrian Ave, Capstone Dr, Pelham Wood Dr, Holderwood Dr, Community Cir, Saint Andrews Dr, Genoa Dr.

Expected Lane Closure: Monday through Saturday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: Contractor for Google Fiber will be installing fiber optic lines. There will be lane closures and lane shifts. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Middle Tennessee Electric Overhead Electrical Work

1. John R Rice Blvd near Agri Park Dr (utility pole replacement)

2. Medical Center Pkwy between Hillcrest Dr and Jones Blvd

3. Elam Rd between Joe B Jackson Pkwy and County Farm Rd

4. Blackman Rd just north of Burnt Knob Rd

Expected Lane Closure: Tuesday through Friday, 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM: Contractor for Middle Tennessee Electric will be installing overhead electrical lines. There will be periodic lane closures and lane shifts. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving, Roadway, and Miscellaneous Work

Expected Lane Closures: Tuesday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be performing construction work at the following streets:

1. Manson Pike/Burnt Knob Rd and Blackman Rd (intersection improvement work)

2. Saint Andrews Dr at Cason Ln, New Salem Hwy and Cason Trl (sidewalk repairs)

3. Johnson St, 2217 Racquet Club Dr, Northwoods Dr at Shagbark Trl, 2227 Garrison Cove, 203 Innsbrooke Blvd, Council Bluff at Apache Moon, 2915 Beaulah Dr, 2646 Southgate Blvd, Westgate Blvd at Violet Ct, S. Baird Ln at Sherrill Blvd, S Front St and W Castle St, S Front St and Hickerson Dr, 1503 Sulphur Springs, 606 Eventide Dr (sewer rehabilitation work)

4. Medical Center Pkwy between I-24 and Thompson Ln (final striping work)

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

(Source: TDOT)

DAVIDSON AND RUTHERFORD COUNTIES I-24

Survey and utility work.

· Daily, (Excluding weekends), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent shoulder closures on I-24 in both directions for survey and utility work (MM 53 – 67). Traffic control will be in place.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

Pavement repair.

· 6/5, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be nightly ramp closures on the I-24 eastbound and westbound ramps to I-840 westbound for saw cutting and construction activities (MM 74). No lanes on I-24 or I-840 will be closed. Detours will be in place.

· 6/6, 8 p.m. – 6/9, 5 a.m., Continuous, there will be continuous ramp closures on the I-24 eastbound and westbound ramps to I-840 westbound for concrete repairs (MM 74). No lanes on I-24 or I-840 will be closed. Detours will be in place.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

Resurfacing.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 in both directions for pavement marking and roadway work from Jefferson Pike (SR 266) to the Wilson County line (MM 61 – 66).

· 6/9 – 6/11, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane shift on the I-840 eastbound and westbound on-ramps at Jefferson Pike (SR 266) to saw damaged concrete areas (MM 61). The ramp will remain open and only one ramp will be affected at a time.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 10

Signal installation.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane and shoulder closures in both directions on SR 10 (US-231) for signal installation and paving of new turn lanes near the intersection of Rock Springs Midland Road (MM 17.2 – 18.1).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 102

Resurfacing.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary alternating lane closures on SR 102 for resurfacing

from SR 96 to near Mercedes Drive (MM 0 – 6.0). One lane will remain open at all times. Flagging operations will be in place.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 2

Pavement resurfacing.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary alternating lane closures on SR 2 (US-41) from Kensington Square Court to south of Cedar Grove Road. Flagging operations will be in place and one lane will remain open at all times.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, and construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR 266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 to east of I-840.

· Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities (MM 5 – 9).

Great Tennessee Air Show.

· LOOK AHEAD: 6/5 – 6/8, Daily, 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., SR 266 (Sam Ridley Parkway) will be closed in both directions from Lowry Street (US-41/70 S) to G. Street during the air show in Smyrna. Other side streets in the area will also be closed. Detours will be in place.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving on SR 99 from Veterans Parkway to Cason Lane.

· Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary alternating lane closures using flagging operations. One lane will remain open at all times (MM 13.8 – 15.97).

The grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving on SR 99 (New Salem Highway) from near I-24 to SR 96 (Old Fort Parkway).

· Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR-99 from near I-24 to SR 96 for grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving (MM 18.5 – 19.5).

