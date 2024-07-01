Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for June 30 through July 6

Beasie Rd Extension (River Rock Blvd just north of Racquet Club Dr)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday Through Friday: Riverrock Blvd will be reduced to one-lane flagging operation intermittently at Beasie Rd for roadway widening work. Road and bridge construction work over Stones River Greenway continues. The greenway trail will be closed around the existing Beasie Rd area until further notice due to bridge construction work over the greenway trail. There will be no through trail access between the Old Fort Park and Cason Trailhead. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Manson Pike Roadway Widening Work (between John Lee Ln and I-840)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Wednesday, 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM: Contractor for a private development will be paving and installing pavement markings on Manson Pike. There will be lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Osborne Ln Gas Line Installation Work (near Throneberry Ln)

Expected Lane Shifts: Monday through Friday, 7:00 AM – 5:00 PM: Contractor for Atmos Energy will be installing gas lines and tie-ins on Osborne Ln near Throneberry Ln. There will be traffic shifts and minor interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Underground AT&T Fiber Installation Work (Central Valley Rd, Ronald Dr, Ticonderoga Ave, Renaissance Ave, Betsy Ross, Reagan Dr, American Ave, and Arthur Ave)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Middle Tennessee Electric service crews will be installing electric lines along Veals Rd between Bradyville Pike and Double Springs Rd. There will be lane closures and traffic shifts. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Veterans Pkwy Right Turn Lane Improvement Work (near Blackman Rd)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM: Contractor for a private development will be installing a right turn lane on Veterans Pkwy. There will be lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Overhead Electric Line Installation Work (Peachtree St between Jones Blvd and Battleground Dr)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Wednesday: Middle Tennessee Electric service crews will be installing electric lines along Peachtree St between Jones Blvd and Battleground Dr. There will be lane closures and traffic shifts. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Water Resource Department Sanitary Sewer Installation Work (Riverrock Blvd just north of New Salem Hwy)

Expected Road Closures: Monday through Wednesday: City Water Resource Department contractor will be installing sanitary sewer line across Riverrock Blvd just north of New Salem Hwy. Riverrock Blvd will be closed to through traffic. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be performing construction work at the following streets:

1. Eastbound Medical Center Pkwy between Honeylocust Ln and Robert Rose Dr (roadway widening and traffic signal work)

2. Greenland Dr between Middle Tennessee Blvd and Rutherford Blvd (milling and temporary pavement marking work)

3. Sulphur Springs Rd between Memorial Blvd and Kingwood Dr (paving and pavement marking work)

4. Middle Tennessee between Greenland Dr & MLK Blvd and Medical Center Pkwy between Warren St and Thompson Ln (mulching work)

5. Veterans Pkwy between I-840 and Burnt Knob Rd (milling and temporary pavement marking work)

6. Kingwood Dr and MTCS Dr (casting adjustment work)

7. Lokey Ave between N Church St and Spring St (sidewalk repair work)

8. Dusan Blvd, 811 Trinity Dr, 4213 Stark St, 328 Roellen Rd and 3005 Madison Ave (sewer rehabilitation work)

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

(Source: TDOT)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from near the Stones River to east of the CSXT Railroad.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating nighttime lane closures on I-24 EB and WB for milling and paving activities. (MM 78-82)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

· Daily, 9 am -3 pm: There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY – CNY020

The resurfacing on U.S. 41 (S.R.2) from U.S. 70S (S.R. 1) to near Kensington Square Court and on U.S 70 (S.R. 1) from south of Ash Street to near South Rutherford Boulevard

Monday June 30th through Wednesday July 3rd 6:00pm to 6:00am. There will be alternating lane closures on U.S. 41 (S.R.2) from U.S. 70S (S.R. 1) to near Kensington Square Court and on U.S 70 (S.R. 1) from south of Ash Street to near South Rutherford Boulevard for cold planning bituminous pavement. At least one lane will open in each direction.

