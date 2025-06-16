Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for June 15 through June 21  

Joe B Jackson Pkwy at EB I-24 On-Ramp Improvement Work

Expected Lane Closure: Monday, 4/21 through Monday, 9/8: Contractor for a private development will be making I-24 ramp improvements. EB traffic on Joe B Jackson will be reduced from two lanes to one lane. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Manson Pike/Burnt Knob Rd and Blackman Rd Intersection Improvement Work

Expected Lane Closure: Monday through Friday: City Contractor will be performing roadway widening work at the intersection. There will be lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Starting Wednesday 6/18 through Wednesday 7/2, Blackman Rd south of Manson Pike/Burnt Knob Rd will be closed for construction work. Traffic will be detoured onto Vaughn Rd and Veterans Pkwy. Appropriate traffic controls and detour signs will be in place.

Veals Rd at Garnet Way Underground Utility Work

Expected Lane Closure: Monday through Friday, 8:30 am -3:30 pm: Contractor for a private development will be installing underground utility work at Veals Rd and Garnet Way. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

New Salem Hwy Shoulder Improvement Work (just east of Veterans Pkwy)

Expected No Lane Closure: Tuesday, May 20 through Friday June 20, 8:30 am -3:30 pm: Contractor for a private development will be making shoulder improvements on New Salem Hwy just east of Veterans Pkwy. There will be minor traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

S Maney Ave Milling and Paving (adjacent to 422 S Maney Ave)

Expected Lane Closure: Thursday & Friday, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm: Contractor for a private development will be milling and paving a patch on S Maney Ave. Traffic will be reduced to one-lane flagging operation. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Patriot Dr at Oakland High School Turn Lane Improvement Work

Expected Lane Closure: Monday, 6/16 through Friday, 7/18: Contractor for Rutherford County Schools will be installing turn lanes on Patriot Dr adjacent to the school. There will be minor lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

N Spring Street Milling and Paving (just north of Olive St)

Expected Lane Closure: Monday through Wednesday, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm: Contractor for a private development will be milling and paving a patch no N Spring St just north of Olive St. Traffic will be reduced to one-lane flagging operation. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Wilkinson Pike Storm Drain Installation Work (just east of Greshampark Dr)

Expected Lane Closure: Monday 6/16 through Friday 6/23, 8:30 am -3:30 pm: Contractor for a private development will be installing storm drain on Wilkinson Pike. Traffic on Wilkinson Pike will be reduced to one-lane flagging operation. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

City-Wide Google Fiber Installation Work

1. Saint Andrews Dr

2. Parkwood Dr, Lockwood Ct, Moriches Ct, Golden Ln, Kingfisher Dr, Bullrush Ln, Sachi Ct, Murano Dr, Bule Heron Dr, Beaver Dr

3. Goose Creek Ln, Cason Ln, Leipers Ln, Parkwood Dr, Elmcroft Ave, Pepper Branch Dr, Kipling Ct

4. Veterans Pkwy, Cason Ln, Leatherwood Dr, Bluestem Ln, Leipers Fork, Kellner Dr, Goose Creek Ln

5. Shady Glen Cir, Spottswood Cir, Silver Springs Ct, Stow Xing, Belle Rives Dr, Anthem Way, Desoto Ct, United Dr, Belle Haven Dr, Aristocrate Dr, Saint Andrews Dr.

6. Jerry Anderson Dr, Allerton Way, Butterfield Ave, Shady Forest Dr, Sweetbrian Ave, Capstone Dr, Pelham Wood Dr, Holderwood Dr, Community Cir, Saint Andrews Dr, Genoa Dr.

7. Shady Forest Dr, Nature Dr, Dewington Dr, Geneva Dr, Shady Springs Dr, Dewdrop Ct, Beaulah Dr, Maddie Kate Ct, Stephanie Ct, Robinwood Dr

8. Geneva Dr, Banyon Dr, Genoa Dr, Sagewood Ct, Robinwood Dr, Slater Dr, Beaulah Dr, Janell Trl, Saint Andrews Dr.

Expected Lane Closure: Monday through Saturday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: Contractor for Google Fiber will be installing fiber optic lines. There will be lane closures and lane shifts. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Middle Tennessee Electric Overhead Electrical Work

1. John R Rice Blvd near Agri Park Dr (utility pole replacement)

2. Medical Center Pkwy between Hillcrest Dr and Jones Blvd

3. Elam Rd between Joe B Jackson Pkwy and County Farm Rd

4. Blackman Rd just north of Burnt Knob Rd

5. Hancock St

Expected Lane Closure: Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM: Contractor for Middle Tennessee Electric will be installing overhead electrical lines. There will be periodic lane closures and lane shifts. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving, Roadway, and Miscellaneous Work

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be performing construction work at the following streets:

1. Manson Pike/Burnt Knob Rd and Blackman Rd (intersection improvement work)

2. Gateway Blvd and Kennedy Dr, Saint Andrews Dr (sidewalk repairs)

3. Walter Hill Park (parking lot improvements)

4. 3336 Berryside Dr (storm drain repairs)

5. Jones Blvd between Medical Center Pkwy and Clark Blvd (milling, plating and traffic loop installation work)

6. 2220 Racquet Club Dr, S Front St and W Castle St, S Front St and Hickerson Dr (sewer rehabilitation work)

7. Medical Center Pkwy between I-24 and Thompson Ln (final striping work)

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

(Source: TDOT)

DAVIDSON, CHEATHAM, MONTGOMERY, AND RUTHERFORD COUNTIES I-24

Resurfacing.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., There will be shoulder closures along I-24 in both directions for mobile, unpaved shoulder drop off repairs (MM 0 – 39.3).

DAVIDSON AND RUTHERFORD COUNTIES I-24

Survey and utility work.

· 6/16 – 6/18, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent shoulder closures on I-24 in both directions for survey and utility work (MM 53 – 67). Traffic control will be in place.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

Pavement repair.

· 6/12, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be nightly ramp closures on the I-24 eastbound and westbound ramps to I-840 westbound for saw cutting and construction activities (MM 74). No lanes on I-24 or I-840 will be closed. Detours will be in place.

· 6/13, 8 p.m. – 6/6, 5 a.m., Continuous, there will be continuous ramp closures on the I-24 eastbound and westbound ramps to I-840 westbound for concrete repairs (MM 74). No lanes on I-24 or I-840 will be closed. Detours will be in place.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

Resurfacing I-840 from Jefferson Pike (SR 266) to Wilson County Line.

· Daily, (Excluding weekends), Continuous, there will be a lane shift on the I-840 eastbound and westbound on-ramps at Jefferson Pike (SR 266) to repair and replace damaged concrete areas (MM 61). The ramps will remain open.

· 6/13 – 6/15, Continuous, there will be a full ramp closure on the I-840 eastbound on-ramp from Jefferson Pike (SR 266) to repair and replace the damaged concrete areas (MM 61-66).

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 in both directions for pavement marking and roadway work from Jefferson Pike (SR 266) to the Wilson County line (MM 61 – 66).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 10

Signal installation.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane and shoulder closures in both directions on SR 10 (US-231) for signal installation and paving of new turn lanes near the intersection of Rock Springs Midland Road (MM 17.2 – 18.1).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 102

Resurfacing.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary alternating lane closures on SR 102 for resurfacing from SR 96 to near Mercedes Drive (MM 0 – 6.0). One lane will remain open at all times. Flagging operations will be in place.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 2

Pavement resurfacing.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary alternating lane closures on SR 2 (US-41) from Kensington Square Court to south of Cedar Grove Road. Flagging operations will be in place and one lane will remain open at all times.

ADA curb ramp upgrades.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures along SR 2 for ADA curb ramp upgrades at the South Rutherford Boulevard intersection (MM 1.9 – 2.0).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, and construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR 266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 to east of I-840.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities (MM 5 – 9).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 96

Safety improvements of the SR 96 (Old Fort Parkway) and North Thompson Lane intersection.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 96 (Old Fort Parkway) from Market Place to North Thompson Lane (MM 9.66). One lane will remain open at all times.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving on SR 99 from Veterans Parkway to Cason Lane.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary alternating lane closures using flagging operations. One lane will remain open at all times (MM 13.8 – 15.97).

The grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving on SR 99 (New Salem Highway) from near I-24 to SR 96 (Old Fort Parkway).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR-99 from near I-24 to SR 96 for grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving (MM 18.5 – 19.5).

