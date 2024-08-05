Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for July 28 through August 3

City Construction Projects for July 28 through August 3

Beasie Rd Extension (River Rock Blvd just north of Racquet Club Dr)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday Through Friday: Riverrock Blvd will be reduced to one-lane flagging operation intermittently at Beasie Rd for roadway widening work. Road and bridge construction work over Stones River Greenway continues. The greenway trail will be closed around the existing Beasie Rd area until further notice due to bridge construction work over the greenway trail. There will be no through trail access between the Old Fort Park and Cason Trailhead. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Underground AT&T Fiber Installation Work (Central Valley Rd, Ronald Dr, Ticonderoga Ave, Renaissance Ave, Betsy Ross, Reagan Dr, American Ave, and Arthur Ave)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Middle Tennessee Electric service crews will be installing electric lines along Veals Rd between Bradyville Pike and Double Springs Rd. There will be lane closures and traffic shifts. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Rutherford County Highway Department Storm Pipe Installation Work (Elam Rd just north of Lee Ln)

Expected Road Closures: Monday through Thursday, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm: Contractor for Rutherford County Highway Department will be installing storm pipe across Elam Ln just north of Lee Ln. Elam Rd will be closed to through traffic. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be performing construction work at the following streets:

1. Eastbound Medical Center Pkwy between Honeylocust Ln and Robert Rose Dr (roadway widening and traffic signal work)

2. Greenland Dr between Middle Tennessee Blvd and Rutherford Blvd (pavement marking work)

3. Sulphur Springs Rd between Memorial Blvd and Kingwood Dr (pavement marking work)

4. Veterans Pkwy between I-840 and Burnt Knob Rd (pavement marking work)

5. Kingwood Dr and MTCS Dr (pavement marking work)

6. Dusan Blvd, 339 Madison Ave, Alexandar Blvd at Franklin Ln & Middleton Ln (sewer rehabilitation work)

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

(Source: TDOT)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from near the Stones River to east of the CSXT Railroad.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating nighttime lane closures on I-24 EB and WB for milling and paving activities. (MM 78-82)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

· Daily, 9 am -3 pm: There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

The resurfacing on I-840 from near I-24 to near the West Fork Stones River.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating nightly lane closures on I-840 EB and WB for milling and paving activities (MM 50 – 55).

· 7/26 – 7/31, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. (continuous), There will be continuous lane closures on I-840 at US 70 EB and WB to remove and replace bridge approach slabs.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY – CNY020

The resurfacing on U.S. 41 (S.R.2) from U.S. 70S (S.R. 1) to near Kensington Square Court and on U.S 70 (S.R. 1) from south of Ash Street to near South Rutherford Boulevard

July 28th through August 3rd, 8:00am to 4:00pm. There will be alternating lane closures on U.S. 41 (S.R.2) from U.S. 70S (S.R. 1) to near Kensington Square Court and on U.S 70 (S.R. 1) from south of Ash Street to near South Rutherford Boulevard for Shoulder Stone, Head Walls, Permanent Pavement Markings, and Scoring Shoulders. At least one lane will open in each direction.

