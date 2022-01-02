Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for January 2 – 8, 2022.

Old Pinnacle Building Demolition Work (N Maple St at W College St)

Expected No Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Site construction work continues. There will be minor traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St)

Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: As part of the Oakland Court development, Academy St will be closed to through traffic between Palm Ct and Hembree St. Lokey Ave will also be closed at Academy St. Site construction work continues. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.

Dr Martin Luther King Jr Sidewalk Improvement Project (SE Broad St and Middle Tennessee Blvd)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:30 am to 3:00 pm: Construction crews will be installing sidewalk and traffic signal improvements along the north side of Mercury Blvd. Westbound traffic between Middle Tennessee Blvd and SE Broad will be reduced from two lane to one lane. Eastbound traffic will not be affected. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Public Works Department Mulching and Landscaping Work

1) Middle Tennessee Blvd between Main St and Mercury Blvd

Expected Lane Closures: Wednesday & Thursday, Weather Permitting, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm: Contractor for City Public Works Department will be mulching along Middle Tennessee Blvd between Greenland Dr and Mercury Blvd. Traffic will be reduced to a moving one lane operation southbound on Middle Tennessee Blvd between Greenland Dr and Mercury Blvd. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

2) Medical Center Pkwy between Warren St and I-24

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Wednesday, Weather Permitting, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm: Contractor for City Public Works Department will be mulching along Medical Center Pkwy between Warren St and I-24. Traffic will be reduced to a moving one lane operation westbound and then eastbound on Medical Center Pkwy between Warren St and I-24. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

AT&T Underground Utility Work (Sergio Ave near Kuchar Ct)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm: AT&T crews will be installing underground fiber optics lines on Sergio Dr near Kuchar Ct. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving Projects

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be performing construction work at the following streets:

1. Saint Andrews Dr at Saint Bernard Way (box bridge construction work)

2. Bilbro Ave between Minor St and Castle St (storm drain repair work)

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

(Source: TDOT)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR 266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 (LM 5.0) to east of I-840 (LM 9).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations along SR 266 for construction activities.

*LOOK AHEAD NOTE* The Tennessee Department of Transportation will halt all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways for the Christmas/New Year holiday travel period. Construction crews will stop all lane closure activity beginning at midnight on Thursday night, December 23rd, through midnight, Sunday night, January 2nd.