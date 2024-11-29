Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for December 1 through December 7

City Construction Projects for December 1 through December 7

Minor St Utility Crossing Installation Work (between Carver St and Bilbro Ave)

Expected Road Closure: Tuesday through Friday: Contractor for private development will be installing utility lines across S Bilbro Ave between Sunrise Ave and Minor St. Traffic will be reduced to one-lane flagging operation. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

Wilkinson Pike Sanitary Sewer Installation Work (near Westpark Dr)

Expected Lane Closure: Monday through Friday: Contractor for private development will installing sanitary sewer line across Wilkinson Pike just east of Westpark Dr. Traffic will be reduced to one-lane flagging operation. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Maney Ave Water Tap Installation Work (between E State St and E Castle St)

Expected Road Closure: Monday through Wednesday, 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM: Contractor for a private development will be installing water tap on Maney Ave between E State St and E Castle St. Maney Ave will be closed to through traffic. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.

City-Wide Google Fiber Installation Work

1. W Northfield Blvd between Heritage Park Dr and MTCS Dr

2. MTCS Dr between W Northfield Blvd and Memorial Blvd

3. Old Fort Pkwy between Saint Andrews Dr and Cason Ln

4. River Rock Blvd, Cason Ln, Brandies Cir

5. James, Haynes Haven Ln, Love Ct and Freedom Ct

6. Saddlebrook Dr, Clubride Ct, Peacock Ave and Kevin Dr

7. Sulphur Spring Rd, Corner Ct, Ravenwood Dr, Independence Way and Liberty Dr

Expected Lane Closure: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: Contractor for Google Fiber will be installing fiber optic lines. There will be lane closures and lane shifts. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Middle Tennessee Electric Overhead Electrical Work

1. Near Overall St and Ordway St, King Hwy & W Main St

2. Bridge Ave between New Salem Hwy and Power Ave

3. W Northfield Blvd between MTCS Dr and Sulphur Springs Rd

4. Old Fort Pkwy at Ordway St (12/3 & 12/4)

Expected Lane Closure: Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM: Contractor for Middle Tennessee Electric will be installing overhead electrical lines. There will be periodic lane closures and lane shifts. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Robert Rose Dr Utility Patch, Mill and Overlay Work (just south of Willowoak Trl)

Expected Lane Closure: Monday through Friday: Contractor for private development will milling and paving utility patch areas on Robert Rose Dr just south of Willowoak Trl. Traffic will be reduced to one-lane flagging operation. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be performing construction work at the following streets:

1. 121 E Main St, 1919 Fern Dr (sewer rehabilitation work)

2. Berkshire Subdivision (sidewalk repair work)

3. Old Salem Rd at Constantine St (box culvert installation work)

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

(Source: TDOT)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

Survey.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. (excluding holiday restrictions), There will be inside lane closures in both directions for drain cleaning and draining structure inspection (MM 63 – 67.5 and MM 71 – 75.5).

The resurfacing on I-24 from near the Stones River to east of the CSXT Railroad (MM 78 – 82).

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. (excluding holiday restrictions), There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for punch list items.

The improvement of off-ramp on I-24 and I-231.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. (excluding holiday restrictions), There will be alternating lane closures on I-24 WB for pavement markings.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

Survey (MM 52 – 54).

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be inside lane closures in both directions for survey, drain cleaning, and drainage structure inspection work.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

· Daily, 9 am -3 pm (excluding holiday restrictions): There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (excluding holiday restrictions), There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email