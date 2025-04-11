Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for April 13 through April 19

City Construction Projects for April 13 through April 19

New Butler Dr Phase II Work (near Kenny Pike Ct aka Old Butler Dr)

Expected Lane Closure: Tuesday, 4/8 through Tuesday, 4/29: City contractor will be performing phase II work. Traffic will be reduced to one-lane flagging operation. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Hwy 99 Turn Lane Improvement Project (just south of Rockvale Elementary School)

Expected Lane Closure: Monday through Friday: Contractor for private development will be installing turn lanes on Hwy 99 just south of Rockvale Elementary School. There will be lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained on Hwy 99. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

Minor St Roadway Improvement Work (between Bilbro Ave and Mason Ct)

Expected Lane Closure: Friday: Contractor for private development will be making roadway improvements on Minor St between Bilbro Ave and Mason Ct. Traffic will be reduced to one-lane flagging operation. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

Bridge Ave Sanitary Sewer Tie-in Work (near Kings Hwy)

Expected Lane Closure: Monday through Friday: Contractor for private development will be installing sewer line and tie-in across Bridge Ave near Kings Hwy. There will be lane shifts on Bridge Ave at the intersection of Kings Hwy. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

Manson Pike/Burnt Knob Rd and Blackman Rd Intersection Improvement Work

Expected Lane Closure: Monday through Friday: City Contractor will be performing roadway widening work at the intersection. There will be lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

Veterans Pkwy Sidewalk Repair Work

Expected Lane Closure: Wednesday through Friday: Contractor for a utility company will be installing sidewalk along Veterans Pkwy just east of Learning Way. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

Crestland Ave Tree Work (between Ewing Blvd and Eaton St)

Expected Road Closure: Monday, 4/14 through Tuesday, 4/15: City Urban Environmental crews will be taking down a couple of trees on Crestland Ave between Ewing Blvd and Eaton St. Local residents will have access. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.

Elam Rd Sewer Line and Tie-in Installation Work (just south of Joe B Jackson)

Expected Lane Closure: Wednesday, 4/2 through Wednesday, 4/23: Contractor for private development will be installing sewer line and tie-ins across Elam Rd. Elam Rd will be closed just south of Joe B Jackson/Roundabout. Traffic will be detoured onto Manchester Pike. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

City-Wide Google Fiber Installation Work

1. Amberwood Cir, Tiffany Ct,Cason Lane

2. Saint Andrews Drive , SR 99

3. Cason Lane, SR 99

4. River Rock BLVD

5. Perlino Dr, Saint Andrews Drive, Cason Trail, Teresa Ln, Oneida Ct, Lexmark Cir, Satterfield Ct, Kinsale Ave, Potters Ct, Carrick, Swilly Ct, Lisburn Dr, Azure Way, Joben Dr, Glen Brook Dr, Katelyn Ct, Patricia Cir

6. Donnacona Ct, Shafer Dr, Sainfoin Way, Joben Dr, Mapleside Ln, Portside Ct, Annappolis, Maylon Dr, West Haven Dr, Baulcom Ct, Cason Ln

7. Saint Andrews Dr, Cotswold Ln, Tabasco way, Velvet Ct, Bimelech Ln, Wicklow Dr, Kinsale Ave, Potters Ct, Matchless Ct

8. Wellington Pt, Antebellum Dr, Precious Ave, Westview Dr, Colyn Ave, Hemberton Cir

9. Racquet Club Dr, Oakwood Cir, River Rock Blvd

10. Saint Andrews Dr, Berryside Dr, Mershon Dr, Will Drew Dr, Salem Cove Ln, Oval Hesson Ln, Salme Glen Xing, Glenside Ct.

Expected Lane Closure: Monday through Saturday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: Contractor for Google Fiber will be installing fiber optic lines. There will be lane closures and lane shifts. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Middle Tennessee Electric Overhead Electrical Work

1. Veterans Pkwy between Blackman Rd and Franklin Rd

2. Rucker Ln between Franklin Rd and Swanholme Dr

3. Butler Dr just north of Joe B Jackson Pkwy

4. Near 2407 Yearwood Dr off Rutherford Blvd

Expected Lane Closure: Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM: Contractor for Middle Tennessee Electric will be installing overhead electrical lines. There will be periodic lane closures and lane shifts. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving, Roadway, and Miscellaneous Work

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be performing construction work at the following streets:

1. Manson Pike/Burnt Knob Rd and Blackman Rd (intersection improvement work)

2. Innsbrooke Roundabout (sidewalk and HC ramp work)

3. Park Ave (storm drainpipe laying work)

4. N Spring St between College St and Main St (sidewalk and HC ramp work)

5. Sawmill St and 1702 Satinwood Dr (grading work)

6. Saint Andrews Dr, Cason Ln between New Salem Hwy and Cason Trl (sidewalk repairs)

7. MLK Blvd at Hancock St (sewer rehabilitation work)

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

(Source: TDOT)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

Resurfacing.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-840 for paving operations from Jefferson Pike to the Wilson County line (MM 61 – 66).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

Bridge repair.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR 1 in both directions and partial ramp closures from SR 102 for bridge repair work (MM 7 – 7.5). One lane will remain open in each direction.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 10

Bridge approach repair.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary alternating lane closures in both directions for bridge approach repair at the Stones River (MM 10.8).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

Various construction activities.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving on SR 99 (New Salem Highway) from near I-24 to SR 96 (Old Fort Parkway) (MM 18.5 – 19.5).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

Various construction activities.

· 4/11 8 p.m. – 4/13 5 a.m., Continuous, There will be a full closure of the SR 266 (Jefferson Pike) to the I-840 eastbound ramp for the grading, drainage, concrete pouring, and construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, and signals (MM 5 – 9). There will be detour signs routing traffic to the Exit 57 turn around.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities (MM 5 – 9).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 269

Culvert replacement.

· 4/10, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., SR 269 will be closed for drain replacement (MM 10.62). A detour will be in place.

Pavement repair.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures on SR 269 for asphalt patching (MM 0 – 19.3).

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email