Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for August 8-14, 2021

Old Pinnacle Building Demolition Work (N Maple St at W College St)

Expected No Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Site construction work continues. There will be minor traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St)

Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: As part of the Oakland Court development, Academy St will be closed to through traffic between Palm Ct and Hembree St. Lokey Ave will also be closed at Academy St. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.

Warrior Dr Widening Project

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm: Incidental construction and utility work continues on Warrior Dr. There will be lane closures and traffic shifts. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Underground Utility Work (Elam Farms Pkwy just north of Joe B Jackson Pkwy)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm: Comcast crews will be installing underground fiber optics lines along Elam Farms Pkwy. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Turn lane Installation Work (Butler Dr south of the railroad tracks)

Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: As part of a private development, the new left turn lane on Butler Dr will be paved and striped. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.

Underground Atmos Energy Gas Line Work (Compton Rd between Jackson Rd and Flower Park Dr)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm: Atmos Energy crews will be installing underground gas lines along Compton Rd. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Private Water and Sewer Line Tie-in Work (Brinkley Ave between W College St and NW Broad St)

Expected Lane Closures: Wednesday through Friday, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm: Utility crews will be installing water and Sewer lines and tie-in work on Brinkley Ave. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Mercury Blvd Sidewalk Improvement Project (SE Broad St and Middle Tennessee Blvd)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:30 am to 3:00 pm: Construction crews will be installing sidewalk and traffic signal improvements along the south side of Mercury Blvd. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Private Development Improvements

1) Joe B Jackson Pkwy at Shelbyville Pike (right turn lane)

2) Shelbyville Pike at Highfield Dr (left turn lane)

3) Titans Circle (utility work)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: As part of a private development, there will be right turn lane improvements at Joe B Jackson Pkwy and Shelbyville Pike, left turn lane improvements at Shelbyville Pike and Highfield Dr and utility improvements at Titans Cir. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

Northfield Blvd Street Light Installation ( just east of NW Broad St)

Expected Lane Closures: Tuesday, 9:0 am to 3:00 pm: Middle Tennessee Electric crews will be installing street light on Northfield Blvd just east of NW Broad St. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving Projects

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be performing construction work at the following streets:

1. Saint Andrews Dr and Cason Ln (sidewalk repairs)

2. Riverrock Blvd, Gold Valley Dr, and Rutherford Blvd (milling work)

3. Academy St between Bell St and Burton St (storm drain work)

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

(Source: TDOT)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

I-24 from MM 74.00 – 74.00. On call concrete repairs at various locations. 8PM-5AM continuous. There will be a full closure of the I-24 WB exit 74A to I840 WB for concrete replacement.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

I-840 from MM 45.00 – 53.00. The resurfacing on I-840 including concrete ramp repair. There will be alternating lane closures for paving and shoulder stone operations. The exit ramp from I-840 WB to SR 102 (exit 47) will be closed for concrete ramp replacement.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

I-840 from MM 59-61 The repair of bridges on I-840 over East Fork of the Stones River including approach slab replacement. There will be lane closures in both directions for bridge repair activities. One lane will remain open at all times.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

I-840 EB & WB at MM 60 The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete Bulb-Tee beam bridges, signals and paving on SR 266 (Jefferson Pike). The traffic will be shifted to the temporary ramp in in order to rebuild the existing ramp. The overall travel width will reduce from 28′ to 12′.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

SR 266 from LM 5.00 – 9.00. The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete Bulb-Tee beam bridges, signals and paving on SR 266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 to east of I-840, 9AM-3PM. There will be periodic flagging operation alone SR 266 for construction activities.