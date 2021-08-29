Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for August 29 through September 4, 2021.

Old Pinnacle Building Demolition Work (N Maple St at W College St)

Expected No Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Site construction work continues. There will be minor traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St)

Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: As part of the Oakland Court development, Academy St will be closed to through traffic between Palm Ct and Hembree St. Lokey Ave will also be closed at Academy St. Site construction work continues. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.

Mercury Blvd Sidewalk Improvement Project (SE Broad St and Middle Tennessee Blvd)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:30 am to 3:00 pm: Construction crews will be installing sidewalk and traffic signal improvements along the south side of Mercury Blvd. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Private Development Improvements

1) Joe B Jackson Pkwy at Shelbyville Pike (right turn lane)

2) Shelbyville Pike at Highfield Dr (left turn lane)

3) Titans Circle (utility work)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: As part of a private development, there will be right turn lane improvements at Joe B Jackson Pkwy and Shelbyville Pike, left turn lane improvements at Shelbyville Pike and Highfield Dr and utility improvements at Titans Cir. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

Utility Work (W College St between Front St and Maple St)

Expected Lane Closures: Wednesday through Friday, 8:30:00 am to 4:00 pm: Comcast crews will be installing communication fiber along W College St. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Underground Utility Work (Medical Center Pkwy between Levi Dearing and Thompson Ln)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm: Comcast crews will be installing underground fiber optics lines on Medical Center Pkwy. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving Projects

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be performing construction work at the following streets:

1. Saint Andrews Dr, Greenland Dr and Rutherford Blvd (sidewalk repairs)

2. Haynes Haven Dr (milling work)

3. Rutherford Blvd between Lascassas Pike and Greenland Dr (paving work)

4. River Rock Blvd (paving work)

5. Academy St between Bell St and Burton St (storm drain work)

6. Saint Andrews Dr at Saint Bernard Way (box bridge construction work)

7. Gold Valley Dr between Old Lascassas and Rutherford Blvd (raised concrete island work)

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.